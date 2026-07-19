Vance-Rubio or Rubio-Vance Is a Spectacular Ticket

Many Conservatives have long been concerned that once Donald Trump's second term comes to a close, the GOP might not be able to win in 2028, especially in the face of unending leftist voter fraud schemes. With the revelations and supporting documentation that President Trump made available on Thursday evening, reasonably fair elections now seem possible.

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Superstars on Deck



So, who will head the GOP ticket in 2028? The two leading candidates for president, each outstanding, include U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Either man would make an excellent president.

Currently, the scale tilts toward JD Vance, with Marco Rubio possibly as vice president. JD Vance has proven himself over and over again, at home and abroad, with sympathetic audiences and with hostile audiences. Though he will only be 44, and that might be seen as a detriment, if he wins two terms, he'll step down at 52 and be a senior statesman for the rest of his life.

Meanwhile, Marco Rubio, who has periodically scoffed at the idea of running for president in 2028, has already shown himself to be among the best Secretaries of State the U.S. has ever had. His international acumen is astounding. In two to three minutes, or less, he can eloquently and succinctly explain the Trump Administration’s objectives regarding any nation or region of the earth. By all indicators, he will make an excellent vice president ...or president, and while some news reports say that he has already bowed out for 2028, in politics things can change quickly.

Switcheroo

What's best? Marco Rubio should head the ticket, and JD Vance should serve as VP, even if it means that Vance would be in that post for eons. Marco Rubio is 55 years old and, in 2029, if he serves as VP to a younger man, potentially for two terms, it might dampen his chances to be president in the future.

With Marco Rubio as POTUS, even if JD Vance ends up being in the VP position for another four or eight years, the positive effects that he will have and the messages he can continue to spread will be valuable both to the U.S. and to the world.

After Rubio's run, whether it's four years or eight years, JD Vance would still be young enough to run for president. Indeed, in 2032 he'll be 48 and in 2036 he'll only be 52. Compare that to President Trump, who's now 80, or to Joe Biden, bless his heart, who was 82 and two months when he left office. In contrast, in 2036 JD Vance is still a spring chicken.

A Blank Slate

Who might these GOP superstars run against? Hopefully it's the loony Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14), although California Gov. Gavin Newsom is more likely. Newsom is two-faced and has so many skeletons in the closet that during his campaign he'll likely falter as badly as Kamala Harris did.

Many on the Right fervently wish that the DNC would install Kamala Harris back at the top of their ticket, but the chances are slim. Top donors have already pulled far away from her, and she is viewed as a liability more than anything else.

Who else might be on the horizon for the Democrats? It's hard to say because of the lack of leadership and since the party has been taken over by far-left Socialists, even popular Democrats have taken a hit in terms of their favorability. The most visible, as well, won’t do: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) will be way too old. Hakeem Jeffries is not viable nationally. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will become a slow-moving joke if he embarks on the campaign trail, even worse than Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

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Congressmen and congresswomen running for president generally do not fare well. Most Democrat senators are feckless. The Democrats’ best approach could be to pick a successful governor, perhaps Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania or Andy Beshear of Kentucky.

GOP Superstars

Both JD Vance and Marco Rubio have punched the right tickets and have repeatedly demonstrated their ability to lead on a national and global stage. This dynamic duo cannot be matched by any two that the Democrats could run. Even a significant portion of rank-and-file Democrats realize that. The rest have been hopelessly brainwashed by the fakestream media.

November 2028 is still 28 months away, and we first have to score big in the 2026 midterms, following the November 2025 debacle. As a prelude to these critical junctures, as more and more illegal aliens are deported, inflation levels off, Middle East peace prospects brighten, the chance of massive voter fraud is diminished, and all of the pledged investments in America that Donald Trump has generated break ground, GOP prospects improve across the board.

Each of us needs to stay vigilant and influence family, friends, and associates in at least little ways, consistently, for the duration. We don't want to be complacent or to take our foot off the gas pedal.

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