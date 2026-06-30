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CNN Pollster Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the Democratic Party Brand

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 30, 2026 6:00 AM
CNN Pollster Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the Democratic Party Brand
AP Photo/Ron Harris

If this is the case, then the Democratic Party brand’s damage is worse than originally thought. Sure, New York socialists swept the primaries, but that’s the state, that’s their city, which already elected a left-wing loon as mayor. But this is now a national issue. Michigan Democrats are about to have a Mamdani-like candidate for Senate. 

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In Colorado, Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet was a heavy favorite to win today’s gubernatorial primary. He now has a 1-in-4 chance. It used to be 80-plus percent; that was earlier this month. Granted, we're going by the betting markets here, but in less than four weeks, Bennet’s chances have collapsed. Also, Sen. Chuck Schumer’s numbers put him directly in danger of being challenged, should he decide to run again in 2028. CNN’s Harry Enten broke it all down:

ENTEN: “He was leading in all the early polls, but he had a challenger in Phil Weiser, the Attorney General in that state.”

“And look at how these odds have changed! Michael Bennet at the beginning of this month. Look at this. 82% chance to win according to the Kalshi prediction market. Phil Weiser just a 21% chance.”

“These numbers have totally flip flopped. Now it is Phil Weiser who is actually the favorite heading into tomorrow.”

“Michael Bennet, who of course is a longtime Senator from the great state of Colorado, is an underdog! An underdog running for governor!”

“This is how toxic the Democratic brand in Washington, D.C. is, and Chuck Schumer in particular.”

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Related:

CHUCK SCHUMER COLORADO DEMOCRAT PARTY MICHAEL BENNET MICHIGAN

This party is Chernobyl, unlivable. 

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Has the ‘Revolution’ Already Passed AOC By? Derek Hunter
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