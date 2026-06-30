CNN Pollster Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the Democratic Party Brand

If this is the case, then the Democratic Party brand’s damage is worse than originally thought. Sure, New York socialists swept the primaries, but that’s the state, that’s their city, which already elected a left-wing loon as mayor. But this is now a national issue. Michigan Democrats are about to have a Mamdani-like candidate for Senate.

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In Colorado, Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet was a heavy favorite to win today’s gubernatorial primary. He now has a 1-in-4 chance. It used to be 80-plus percent; that was earlier this month. Granted, we're going by the betting markets here, but in less than four weeks, Bennet’s chances have collapsed. Also, Sen. Chuck Schumer’s numbers put him directly in danger of being challenged, should he decide to run again in 2028. CNN’s Harry Enten broke it all down:

CNN just said the quiet part out loud about how toxic the Democratic brand has become.



A longtime U.S. Senator is now the UNDERDOG in his own party’s primary for governor of Colorado — and CNN blamed it DIRECTLY on Chuck Schumer.



ENTEN: “He was leading in all the early polls,… https://t.co/mlxFHE8xUn pic.twitter.com/FM3cWe7f62 — Overton (@overton_news) June 29, 2026

ENTEN: “He was leading in all the early polls, but he had a challenger in Phil Weiser, the Attorney General in that state.” “And look at how these odds have changed! Michael Bennet at the beginning of this month. Look at this. 82% chance to win according to the Kalshi prediction market. Phil Weiser just a 21% chance.” “These numbers have totally flip flopped. Now it is Phil Weiser who is actually the favorite heading into tomorrow.” “Michael Bennet, who of course is a longtime Senator from the great state of Colorado, is an underdog! An underdog running for governor!” “This is how toxic the Democratic brand in Washington, D.C. is, and Chuck Schumer in particular.”

This party is Chernobyl, unlivable.

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