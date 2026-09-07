Maryland's Community Trust Act: Great Branding, Terrible Bet

Jefferson Amaya-Ayala was 14. Someone he trusted lured him into a park in Prince George's County last August, and by November investigators had recovered enough evidence to indict four MS-13 members, all of them illegal aliens, on first-degree murder charges. I mention Jefferson first because Maryland lawmakers apparently didn't, when they spent this spring drafting a bill called the Community Trust Act.

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Gov. Wes Moore let that bill become law on May 31 without his signature, a maneuver that lets a politician own the outcome while disowning the vote. The Act bars Maryland sheriffs and jailers from asking about someone's immigration status, honoring most ICE detainer requests, or handing a detainee to federal agents without a judge's warrant. Supporters call it trust-building. I know a decision to accept a known risk on someone else's behalf, made without their consent, when I see one. That's not trust. That's a wager, and Maryland's sheriffs didn't get a vote on the terms either.

Seventeen of them sued anyway. Led by Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler, the sheriffs filed Gahler v. Moore on May 26 in federal court, arguing the law is preempted by federal immigration authority under the Constitution's Supremacy Clause. Gahler, 40 years into a law enforcement career, later told Congress the state is forgetting the lessons of September 11 as the 25th anniversary approaches. His operational complaint is plain enough for a lay reader: once a detainee finishes local jail time, the Act can force his release even after ICE has flagged him as a threat, leaving federal agents to make the arrest on the streets instead of in a cell. Moore had already signed a separate bill earlier this year banning local 287(g) agreements, the arrangements that train local officers to act as immigration agents, so the Community Trust Act wasn't an isolated gesture. It was the second half of a deliberate strategy to unwind law enforcement cooperation piece by piece. By July, the Justice Department had filed its own suit against Maryland, making the identical Supremacy Clause argument, so the sheriffs are no longer fighting this alone.

Here's what Annapolis left out of the branding. An ICE detainer isn't a warrant. It's a request, and a short one: hold a person for up to 48 hours so federal agents can take custody before release. ICE's own stated reason is not complicated. A jail is controlled and predictable. A sidewalk, a parking lot, a park in Prince George's County, is not. No partisan spin is needed to see the logic: it's the same reasoning that puts a suspect in the back of a squad car instead of chasing him through a neighborhood.

The sheriffs' dilemma is real, and I understand its shape better than most, because fiduciaries get sued no matter which way they turn. Hold someone past release on nothing but a detainer, and a county can face a Fourth Amendment claim. A Pennsylvania county learned that when the Third Circuit ruled, in Galarza v. Szalczyk, that a U.S. citizen wrongly held for three days had a valid civil rights claim, because the county chose to honor a request it never had to honor. Suffolk County, New York, learned it at a steeper price: a federal jury awarded $112 million last November to more than six hundred people held past release on detainers alone, under a policy a former sheriff set years earlier. The county is still fighting that verdict, which tells you how long a liability tail runs once a jail picks a side and the politician who picked it has moved on. Here's the wrinkle worth knowing if you're the one paying for it. Qualified immunity usually protects the individual deputy who made the call, not the county that employs him. Under the Supreme Court's Monell doctrine, the county still owes damages if the violation traces back to its own policy, whether that policy says hold everyone or, now in Maryland, hold no one. The deputy keeps his badge. The taxpayer gets the invoice either way.

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Erring toward release has its own body count. Prosecutors in Missouri say Yefry Archaga-Elvir, an illegal alien, helped lure 15-year-old Miles Young into an ambush and shot him as the boy begged for his life. Federal prosecutors in Chicago charged Jose Medina-Medina, also an illegal alien, after 18-year-old Sheridan Gorman was shot on a lakefront pier near her Loyola University campus. None of these men is proven guilty yet, and each deserves a trial rather than a verdict from an op-ed page. But the pattern isn't subtle. Every one of these cases starts the same way: a system had a chance to hold someone until federal agents could act and didn't.

Gov. Moore's stated goal of keeping local police focused on crime instead of federal paperwork is not unreasonable on its face, and courts have already told counties that a bare detainer with no judicial finding behind it is not enough to hold anyone. Maryland had a real problem to solve.

It just solved the wrong one. The fix already exists, sitting on ICE's own shelf: require a neutral magistrate or reviewer to sign off on probable cause before a detainer holds anyone past release, the standard some ICE field offices already apply internally. That protects the next Ernesto Galarza, swept up with no valid basis for suspicion, and it still lets a jail hold the next Archaga-Elvir in a cell instead of releasing him into a park. Maryland chose a blanket ban instead, which protects nobody, including the sheriffs it just left holding the liability bag.

Trust isn't something a legislature can rename into existence. It is something a system earns, one correct call at a time, when the people responsible for public safety get it right instead of getting sued either way for guessing wrong. Maryland just told its sheriffs to guess wrong on purpose and called it an act of trust. Jefferson Amaya-Ayala didn't get a vote on that bill. Neither did you.

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Jay Rogers is a financial professional with more than 30 years of experience in private equity, private credit, hedge funds, and wealth management. He has a BS from Northeastern University and has completed postgraduate studies at UCLA, UPENN, and Harvard. He writes about issues in finance, constitutional law, national security, human nature, and public policy.

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