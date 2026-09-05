An Offer States Can't Refuse

Vito Corleone built an empire on one rule: take my money and play by my terms. On September 1, the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel decided the federal government could use the same playbook with the roughly $16.4 billion a year it sends states through welfare programs. The message to every state agency cashing a Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or Supplemental Security Income check is simple. Report the people you know are here illegally to Homeland Security or start looking for a new revenue stream.

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Congress wrote this reporting duty into law in 1996, buried inside the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act. Two years later, the Clinton administration's Office of Legal Counsel read the word “State” in that statute to mean only the specific agency that cuts the TANF or SSI check, not the state government as a whole. The new opinion throws that reading out. The DOJ now reads “State” the way Congress actually defined it in the statute's own text: the sovereign entity, meaning every component agency inside it, from the motor vehicle department to the prison system to the public school district, if that agency happens to know someone in its files is not here lawfully. TANF sends cash assistance to low-income families, and SSI sends monthly payments to low-income seniors and people with disabilities; Congress attached the identical reporting string to both programs in the same law.

The reporting duty runs on what a state agency already knows. A formal removal order counts, and so does a DHS notification, an individual's own admission of unlawful entry, or immigration paperwork showing a status that expired or got terminated. The opinion closes an obvious loophole too: an agency cannot dodge the reporting duty by deliberately ignoring information sitting in its own files. Every one of those triggers already exists inside routine casework. The new opinion just requires agencies to act on it.

Assistant Attorney General T. Elliot Gaiser, who runs the Office of Legal Counsel, framed the reasoning in blunt terms. When a state takes TANF money, “it accepts the obligation to report illegal aliens in the United States.” I have spent close to a decade as an expert witness on fiduciary duty, testifying about money managers who took a client's assets and then decided the terms of the engagement letter were optional. Courts do not tolerate that arrangement. A trustee who accepts discretion over someone else's money and ignores the instructions attached to it gets removed, sued, or both. A state that accepts a federal grant operates under a cruder version of the same principle. Nobody forces a state to take TANF or SSI dollars. All 50 states, the District of Columbia, and several territories do it anyway.

I have lived in California since 1990, and I have watched this state build an entire governing identity around non-cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. California is not alone. More than a dozen states and the District of Columbia have adopted similar policies restricting cooperation with federal immigration authorities. Every one of those states, California included, keeps cashing the TANF and SSI checks. Their DMV records, hospital intake forms, and school enrollment files may now carry the same reporting duty as the welfare office down the hall.

The opinion applies only going forward. The DOJ says states face no penalty for relying on the old interpretation for the past 28 years and federal agencies will use the new reading to rewrite TANF and SSI grant agreements. Whether a state actually loses a dollar still requires the relevant federal agency, most likely Health and Human Services or the Social Security Administration, to act on the new reading and give the state notice before cutting off a check. Deputy Assistant Attorney General Joshua Craddock, who authored the opinion, left state officials a pointed reminder while they weigh their options: “states remain free to reevaluate their participation in TANF or SSI going forward.”

To be sure, sanctuary states have a real legal argument available to them. The Supreme Court's Spending Clause doctrine, sharpened in cases like South Dakota v. Dole and NFIB v. Sebelius, requires that funding conditions be clear, tied to the purpose of the program, and not so large a share of state revenue that a state has no real choice but to comply. The Justice Department's own opinion anticipates that argument. It notes that the Medicaid expansion the Supreme Court struck down as coercive in 2012 put roughly $3.3 trillion over a decade on the table, compared with TANF spending capped at around $16.6 billion a year, and an SSI federal administrative budget closer to $62 million. That gap gives the new reading of Section 404 a real chance of holding up in court. It will still be tested. More than two dozen states already sued the administration this summer over a separate attempt to condition disaster relief and security grants on immigration cooperation, and litigation over this reporting duty looks like the next round.

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Let them sue. Milton Friedman spent a career reminding people there is no such thing as a free lunch, and welfare dollars are no exception. A state that wants to shield illegal immigration from federal view is free to say no to the check.

For 28 years, the bill for that arrangement landed on taxpayers who fund TANF and SSI, on communities absorbing costs no state agency was ever required to report, and on the rule of law itself. The Justice Department just sent every state government the invoice. States that believe in open borders and budget autonomy can keep making that argument in court. The rest of us can keep asking a simpler question: If a state will not follow the terms attached to the money, why does it keep cashing the check?

Jay Rogers is a financial professional with more than 30 years of experience in private equity, private credit, hedge funds, and wealth management. He has a BS from Northeastern University and has completed postgraduate studies at UCLA, UPENN, and Harvard. He writes about issues in finance, constitutional law, national security, human nature, and public policy.

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