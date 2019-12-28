Prince Charles’ Christmas Card Celebrates His Trip to Stalinist Cuba–the Only Regime in the Western Hemisphere to Outlaw Christmas

The opinions expressed by columnists are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Townhall.com.

“Britain’s Prince Charles has chosen an Associated Press photo taken on his historic trip to Cuba for his Christmas card....the image by AP’s Ramon Espinosa shows the heir to the British throne behind the wheel of a classic car in Havana alongside his wife Camilla. Charles, 71, visited Cuba in March in the first trip to the communist-run island by a member of the British royal family.”

Yet in 1969 atheist Stalinist dictator, terror-sponsor and mass-murderer (OOPS! Excuse me Democrats, Hollywood, and Fake News Media! I mean “free health care provider and liberator of Cuba from The Mob!”) Fidel Castro outlawed the celebration of Christmas in his Bolshevik-founded and run family-fiefdom/slave-plantation. The celebration of Christmas was re-allowed only in 1998, as a concession to Pope John Paul’s visit to Cuba and his concurrent condemnation of the U.S. for the “Cuba embargo.”

(Btw, this same famously “anti-communist” Pope, while berating the U.S. for placing economic sanctions against communist Cuba supported the U.N. embargo of apartheid South Africa at the same time.)

In brief, for over 30 years, if caught celebrating Christmas in the place Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla chose to commemorate in their Christmas card, a Cuban could be nabbed by KGB-trained secret police, brutally bludgeoned, and thrown into a KGB-designed torture chamber.

And lest anyone forget—despite all the cosmetic trimmings to dupe tourists, “reporters” and academic “analysts”-- Cuba is still run by the Cuban Communist Party, of which Raul Castro is “First Secretary.”

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla not only rank as the first British Royals to grace Bolshevik Cuba with a visit—but upon that visit in March (and aping President Obama three years earlier)-- posed for a photo in front of the image of mass-murderer and faithful Bolshevik protégé Che Guevara.

The phrase “faithful Bolshevik protégé” is not flippant. The Bolsheviks, lest we forget, sadistically murdered an entire family of Prince Charles’ royal relatives (the Romanovs,) in cold-blood, including the women and children, as they screamed in terror and pleaded for mercy.

In case Prince Charles somehow “forgot” that terrifying historical datum, perhaps a famous song by a famous subject of Prince Charles (“Sir” Michael Philip Jagger) can remind him of the famous atrocity:

“I stuck around St. Petersburg, when I saw it was a time for a change, killed the czar and his ministers, Anastasia screamed in vain.” (Sympathy for the Devil, 1968.)

Nonetheless, according to Britain’s ambassador to Cuba Anthony Stokes, that royal visit to Bolshevik Cuba was a jolly-good show: “I think it’s been a wonderful visit and the first official royal visit to Cuba – I think that’s highly significant.”

“The solution to the world’s problems lie behind the Iron Curtain,” wrote Che Guevara who often signed his correspondence “Stalin II!” In fact, so fanatical was Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla’s photo prop’s devotion to the Bolsheviks that he even applauded the Soviet slaughter of Hungarian freedom-fighters in 1957. All through the horrifying Soviet massacre, Che dutifully parroted the Soviet script that the workers, peasants and college kids battling Russian tanks in Budapest with small arms and Molotov cocktails were all “Fascists and CIA agents!” who all deserved prompt execution.

Throughout the royal visit commemorated in her Christmas card Duchess Camilla, a world-renown “women’s rights activist,” seemed enchanted to be photographed graciously meeting the KGB-trained apparatchiks and admiring the handiwork of a regime which ranks as the Western Hemisphere’s top jailer, torturer and murderer of (genuine) women’s rights activists.

In fact, the regime that so enchanted Duchess Camilla jailed and tortured 35,150 Cuban women (and girls) for political crimes. This ranks as a totalitarian horror utterly unknown—not only in Cuba, under those unspeakable “right-wing dictators!” you always hear about in the Fake News Media--—but in the Western Hemisphere. Some of these Cuban ladies suffered twice as long in Castro’s Gulag as Alexander Solzhenitsyn suffered in Stalin’s. The “crime” many of them committed in communist eyes was simply being related to an active regime opponent.

Jailing, torturing and murdering people (particularly females) for the crime of being related to “enemies of the Revolution,” by the way, comes straight from the Bolshevik playbook. The practice was started by the Soviet Cheka and greatly expanded upon by Stalin during the Great Terror. Naturally the Castros and Che Guevara adopted the practice with their own brand of gusto.

Can someone out there puh-leeze inform all those tourists to Cuba and all those visiting dignitaries-- from Obama to Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla-- that the building with Che the mass-murderer’s mural they love to pose with as a backdrop is the headquarters for Cuba’s KGB-founded and mentored ministry of the interior (i.e. secret police?)

“Always interrogate your prisoners at night,” Che Guevara ordered his torturers during the early days of the revolution, “a man’s resistance is always lower at night.” That today the world’s largest Che mural adorns Cuba’s Ministry of the Interior, the headquarters for Cuba’s KGB- and STASI-trained secret police strikes many of us as perfectly fitting.

“American cars dating from before Cuba’s 1959 revolution are a common sight in the country,” continues the AP story on Duchess Camilla’s and Prince Charles charming Christmas card, “but the one Charles drove was a British-built 1953 MG…After driving the convertible to Havana’s John Lennon Park, Charles described it as ”the most beautiful car. It has an incredibly powerful accelerator.”

By the way, has it ever occurred to his Royal Highness and all those other luminaries who habitually marvel at all of Cuba’s classic cars (and also habitually shudder at socio-economic conditions in pre-Castro Cuba as presented by Hollywood, the Fake News Media and Academia)–has it ever occurred to any of these magnificoes and geniuses to ask WHY Cuba has such a treasure trove of luxury (for the time) cars?

Know something? All those “classic” cars in Cuba were once spanking new! Gosh? I wonder why so many Cubans had so many of them?

Unfortunately the answer would force leftists to actually think. Why is Cuba so full of beautiful “classic” 1950s cars? Well, maybe because during the 1950s Cubans owned more cars per-capita than most Europeans–almost as many as those famous car freaks the Italians.

So what’s Castroite Cuba’s attraction to all those visiting pinko celebrities, politicians and tourists? Cuba’s “classic cars” certainly feature big in every news item on such visits.

Fine. Then shouldn’t all those airheaded visitors to Cuba thank Batista, Cuba’s ruler during most of the 1950s –the Snidely Whiplash/Darth Vader of the Castroite fairy-tale they cherish of 1950s Cuba?