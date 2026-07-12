Democrats Really Don’t Have Any Idea What a Man Is

It’s a joke I’ve made often: that Democrats don’t know what a woman is when it comes to every aspect of existence…except their dating life; then they are all gynecologists. Of all the pictures of Hunter Biden with seemingly sex-trafficked Eastern European women, none were men playing dress-up. Of all the conquests of Bill Clinton, both voluntary and otherwise, none were “trans” women. This seemed odd considering Democrats have been insisting that “trans women are women” for the better part of a decade.

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We, normal people, know they aren’t – toddlers know what having a penis means – but somehow this basic bit of human existence has escaped leftists, or at least they pretend it has.

This led Democrats to face a major issue in attracting male voters. Real men, not liberal men with a “carry all” purse slung over their shoulder on the way to getting their eyebrows threaded; those who shower FROM work, not FOR it.

The left-wing power structure has no idea how to speak with real, blue-collar American men or the women who love them. Democrats have cornered the market of effeminate communists born into wealth who hate their parents and would love nothing more than to take a cheese grater to their skin while doing all they can to “protect” minorities by treating them like infantile pets. Democrats have also cornered the markets of those who used abortion as birth control and now will die alone and be eaten by small dogs, randomly placed tattoos meant to be ironic but actually moronic (so close), face piercing, pink haired women who pretend the inability of the men they drink till they’re “attractive enough” to open a pickle jar is an aphrodisiac.

The Democrat Party’s base is a combination of date rapists and body odor enthusiasts; highly educated virgins and people repeatedly passing sexually transmitted diseases to each other after the penicillin runs out. They’re the kind of people who never got over being justifiably made fun of in high school who have no ability to communicate with people who went on to lead normal lives.

The party knows this, along with the rabid anti-Semitism in “progressive” circles; it’s the reason Kamala Harris chose Minnesota Democrat Gov. Tim Walz as a running mate over Pennsylvania Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro – they were convinced that Walz could “relate to men.”

They soon learned that it would require a little more than wearing a flannel or pretending to be a hunter to attract normal voters. Aside from all the biographical lies Walz told, and the feminine mannerisms and tampons in the men's room, Tim talked to these people in the same “condescending kindergarten teacher” tone Hillary Clinton did; the way they all do.

You can’t hide contempt under scripted catchphrases.

Walz was seen through easily by the people he was supposed to appeal to.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom isn’t relatable. While he played sports, he was a rich kid who comes off like every character David Spade ever played in movies in the 90s.

They have no one else. Which is why they thought Democrat U.S. Senate nominee James Talarico could maybe “break through with men” in Texas. He, too, wears a flannel! But he appears to iron it first, which is not what men do. And, after jokes about him being vegan spread too far for comfort, he appeared in more pictures “eating” meat than even the most ardent carnivore diet adherent’s Instagram page has. The only thing is, no one has ever looked less comfortable eating it.

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Talarico is the “I have a girlfriend in Canada” candidate who looks like he’d have a larger pile of wet wipes after eating ribs than a pile of bones. Even trans kids in Texas are uncomfortable by how much he talks about them.

But they thought they finally had their male savior in Maine in “oyster farmer” and “veteran” Graham Platner. He has a beard and wears graphic T-shirts under his flannels! He also turned out to be a rich kid living off his parents who hates rich people, a momma’s boy with a drinking problem who used his time in the military more as a shield from responsibility than perhaps anyone else in history. He’s the only combat veteran I’ve known of who blames everything he’s done wrong on a “dark time” in his life that he never defines or assigns a starting or ending date. Most veterans I know view his abuse of his service for such purposes as disgusting.

But nothing was as disgusting as the way he treated women. Abusive, assaults, cheating, you name it, and he’s been accused of it. He denied everything without really denying anything specific. “Dark time” was all there was, while insisting he’s spoken more about his shortcomings than anyone ever.

Real men don’t assault women; real men are compelled to protect women. Not just their wives, mothers, sisters and daughters, but women everywhere. Real men step up when women are harassed in front of them; Democrat men take out their phones and record it for engagement and follows.

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Platner is now gone; the only time in his entire life that he will matter has passed, but the lessons from his embarrassing candidacy will remain unlearned by the left, just like all the others. You can’t appeal to people you hold in contempt; you can’t win over people you wish to subjugate, and you can’t appeal to normal men and women if you have no idea what the word “normal” means.

Personally, I’m glad you failed and hope you keep failing because you’re horrible, awful, and evil people seeking to do real harm to this country and its people. I do, however, have a morbid curiosity about what sort of mutant weirdo you’ll come up with next in your pursuit of appealing to normal blue-collar Americans. And I’ll laugh hysterically at whatever it is, knowing full well it won’t be somber self-reflection over the left-wing communistic policies you’ve allowed pollsters and living in a bubble to convince you are popular. It couldn’t happen to nicer, more deserving people.





Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, DC, and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and author of the book, Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and host of the weekly “Week in F*cking Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on Twitter at @DerekAHunter.

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