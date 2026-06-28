KY Governor Beshear Puts Politics Before Foster Kids

In his Inaugural Address upon becoming Governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear said he’d “put our children first.” But when it comes to Kentucky's foster children, his actions tell a far different story.

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During Kentucky’s 2026 legislative session, Governor Beshear made a baffling decision when he vetoed legislation that would have ended Kentucky's collection of the so-called "orphan tax," the practice of taking Social Security survivor benefits from children in foster care who had lost a parent. Fortunately, our General Assembly overrode his veto.

After drawing national attention and given that he’s exploring a run for the highest office in the United States of America, one would expect Governor Beshear to jump at a new opportunity to help children in foster care. Unfortunately, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Earlier this month, First Lady Melania Trump and the U.S. Treasury Department announced Fostering the Future Accounts, a new initiative designed specifically for foster care children. Under the program, among other advantages, eligible foster youth will be able to receive a federal seed investment, which can grow over time and provide a financial foundation as they enter adulthood. States would be permitted to open Trump Accounts on behalf of eligible foster children. The White House Council of Economic Advisers projects that a child born in 2026 would have about $5,800 in a Trump Account by age 18 and $18,100 by age 28 (if no additional contributions are made).

It was very disappointing to see that Kentucky was not on the list of participating states when the program was rolled out last on June 11. It begs the question, would Kentucky’s governor be a leader in this initiative and work to convince other states to implement the program if they were called Biden Accounts or Harris Accounts?

As of September 2025, an estimated 331,747 children were in foster care nationwide, according to the Adoption and Foster Care Analysis and Reporting System. Approximately 10 percent of those children were aged 17 or 18. For a young person aging out of foster care, even a modest nest egg can make a meaningful difference.

Why is Governor Beshear failing to close the gap with federal funds that could make a transition to adulthood at least a little easier? These funds could help pay for education, job training, transportation, housing, or the countless expenses that come with building an independent life.

When Washington offers Kentucky foster children an opportunity to build financial security, the governor's first question should be, "How quickly can we make this available?" Instead, we’re left wondering why foster children in other states will be able to access this benefit while Kentucky's most vulnerable youth are left behind.

Every day, many in the Commonwealth open their homes and hearts to children in need. Foster parents, social workers, advocates, and community organizations work tirelessly to help these young people succeed. Governor Beshear should show that same commitment.

Kentucky should immediately join the Fostering the Future Accounts initiative and ensure eligible foster youth receive every benefit available to them. Our foster children have been through enough. They should not become collateral damage in political calculations.

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Whether vetoing legislation that protected Social Security survivor benefits for foster kids or declining to participate in a new federal savings initiative designed specifically for children in care, Governor Beshear has repeatedly passed on opportunities to help some of Kentucky's most vulnerable young people. For children who have already faced extraordinary challenges, ignoring their needs in the name of partisan political ambition is just cruel.

Foster children in Kentucky don’t retain high-powered lobbyists. They don’t fund political action committees. They do, however, deserve leaders willing to put their interests ahead of their own. Governor Beshear still has time to do the right thing, and I sincerely hope he does.

Allison Ball serves as Auditor for the Commonwealth of Kentucky.