25 Years Later and We Need to Talk Truth

Nothing has changed for the better with respect to the Religion of Peace.

I personally do not believe that facts can be racist. If blacks have an incarceration rate far higher than their percentage of the population or men run faster than women, these are facts. Sure, one can use such facts for nefarious purposes, but the truth remains the truth. As we approach the 25th anniversary of the terror attacks of 9/11, we could use a little truth. I believe that everything I list below was and is true. If not, the comments are open.

Advertisement

All of the hijackers were Muslims

The one who sent them, Osama Bin Laden, was also a Muslim

The only places that rejoiced over the 9/11 attacks were Muslim states and areas like the Palestinian Authority

Several hundred Jews and several thousand Christians were murdered in the four attacks

In Israel, there was great shock and sadness. I can attest that there were no celebrations by Jews over the destruction in the United States

The hijackers were predominantly from Saudi Arabia

There are legal proceedings to determine if the Saudis played an active role in the attacks

legal proceedings to determine if the Saudis played an active role in the attacks According to Mike Benz, CIA station chief in Saudi Arabia, John Brennan gave the terrorists their visas to the U.S.

There were no Jewish, Christian, or atheist hijackers or planners of the worst attack on mainland U.S. ever. Those involved saw their actions as a religious obligation. There are Muslims like Hasan Piker who completely support the 9/11 attacks against the U.S. Countries like Qatar and Iran fund Muslim Brotherhood activities aimed at extending Islamic rule to the West. The picture shows that 25 years have passed, but nothing has changed, except the tactics. Large-scale illegal immigration replaces airplanes, but the goals are the same: destroy the West and extend an Islamic caliphate to Western Europe and the U.S.

The West, acting oblivious to the goals of the Muslim states funding and pushing large-scale Western immigration, is taking in, supporting, and defending people who have no business being in their new host countries. One can look to Ceuta, the Spanish outpost on the African continent, to see the displacement and dire social dislocation associated with thousands of Moroccans appearing and taking over public spaces and, in some places, private homes and businesses. The locals do not feel safe, all the while the country’s prime minister blames Israel and Russia for his inept policies and response to the invasion. Somehow every other religious group that has come to the U.S. has found its way to become American while preserving its beliefs and practices. Does anyone feel threatened by Greek Orthodox Americans? Does somebody believe that Orthodox Jews plan to take over Washington and declare a coup? Every group has subsumed itself to the greater American tapestry — except Islam. It has seen itself as an exception, a supremacist group that is not bound by the need to become American and part of the national fabric. Look no further than Dearborn, where they named a street after a Hezbollah supporter. What would happen if my hometown near Chicago named a street after Martin Luther King’s assassin? It wouldn’t last a minute. Not so in Dearborn, where the killers of Jews — and Christians — are prized.

In 25 years, Muslims have made no effort to rein in their “religion.” They have not ostracized those who performed the attacks or those who followed them in jihadi violence in the West: London, Madrid, Paris… Do you see “moderate” Muslims marching, demanding that their brethren stop blowing up, shooting, and stabbing Western citizens? No, I missed that one, too. Must have been raining, or maybe they couldn’t get a parade permit. Or maybe, just maybe, there are no such things as unicorns or moderate Muslims. Maybe there are those who blow up, there are those who pay and organize those who blow up, and then there are those who sit back and enjoy seeing no more World Trade Center towers. When Iranian missiles were flying toward Israel, Muslims in England would sit in front of widescreen televisions to cheer on those missiles heading toward Tel Aviv.

I mentioned previously an article that appeared after the 9/11 attacks. A Palestinian-American flag maker said that he made lots of American flags due to heightened demand. In order to make himself sterile, he claimed that he provided the Israeli embassy with its flags! Then he mentioned, almost in passing, that every morning he said a prayer for the success of the suicide bombers in Israel. Being on the receiving end of such an attack, I saw that even one who claimed to be a good American and even the provider of Israel’s flag was, in the end, a Muslim who cheered his brethren exploding and killing women and children.

The West can continue to commit suicide by bringing in too many unvetted immigrants who do not want to assimilate, or it can say, “Enough!” and start to worry about its future. Let’s imagine that the major terror attacks in the West broke down into 1/3 Muslims, 1/3 extremist Christians, and 1/3 wild-eyed Jews. Then this article would definitely be racist: why do you focus on Muslims when everybody is killing everybody? But as a Kuwaiti news editor once said: not all Muslims are terrorists, but it would seem that all terrorists are Muslims. After the October 7th massacre, the heads of Muslim countries had a very hard time putting out communiques condemning Hamas. If they did say something, they had to blame Israel as well. Most Muslims may not blow up, stab, shoot, or run people over, but it would seem that a lot of them support their brethren doing the same. After the 9/11 attacks, Tom Friedman at the New York Times and others suggested that only Muslims could internally police themselves to remove the Al-Qaeda elements amongst them. But that statement was based on an assumption that Muslims were really opposed to blowing up and killing Jews and Christians. And it’s not clear that beyond, say, the UAE, such is true. Many support terror against Israel and the West, while many don’t say much, but they don’t seem too unhappy about it. When a couple of Jordanian truck drivers killed Israelis when they were allowed into the country in order to bring aid to Gaza, the killers were treated as heroes back home. One was given a military funeral.

Advertisement

The West has one of two futures. Either it finally — after 25-plus years — realizes that Islam and the West cannot coexist in the same space, or it simply waits for its slow death through uncontrolled immigration with a lack of integration. Make them become citizens and expose them to everything American, including pork, Christianity, and debauched university life. If they refuse to become part of the American culture, then they will either actively or passively support Sharia supplanting the laws passed by the elected officials of the U.S. If you were to find and bring a million Amish immigrants to the U.S., your last concern would be the stability of your country. But there is no way to sugarcoat this or lie: many Muslims see their association with their religion as being more important than being citizens of their home Western countries. If Sharia were merely a religious way of life, it could coexist with all of the other religions in the land. But many of its practitioners make it clear that they have a religious obligation to subjugate everybody present to Sharia law. Look at all of the countries that were once Christian and today are Muslim. You don’t think it could happen in Europe? In the U.S.? Then you too have learned nothing from the four planes that changed America forever.

Editor's Note: We must never forget those lost on 9/11 and the American heroes who sacrificed their lives to save countless others.

Join Townhall VIP to help us educate the younger generations about these courageous heroes and fight the scourge of Islam. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.