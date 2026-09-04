The absolute need for a lie against the Jews and Israel.

In the distant past, say a few decades ago, arguments were made, won or lost on facts. The winner ostensibly had the better facts and, with them, the better argument. Canadian author Mark Steyn liked to quote Margaret Thatcher, who said that the first one wins the argument, then wins the election. When the left went from classical liberal to extremist nutcase, facts were no longer very useful. So they were jettisoned. During COVID-19, if 20 people came to a church, the cops were not far behind. But magically, thousands of rioters in the name of George Floyd received a CDC dispensation because, so we were told, racism is an illness far more dangerous and pernicious than the COVID-19 virus. Scientists who normally make careful measurements with expensive and precise equipment told us that it’s obvious that guys have zero physical advantage over women in sports. A 7-year-old knows that such is not the case, but the white hair/white lab coat crowd understood its marching orders: give us cover for destroying the foundational societal concepts of men and women, boys and girls, marriage, procreation. The lies became dogma because if they stuck with the truth, they would have to agree with those icky people like President Donald Trump, War Secretary Pete Hegseth, and their buddies.

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And that brings us to the biggest lie of them all: a supposed genocide in Gaza. One can note that signs accusing Israel of the same appeared between the 7th and 27th of October, 2023 — the latter date being the actual time when Israel entered Gaza in response to the mass murder of its citizens. How could there have been a genocide before the IDF had even opened the fence between the south of Israel and the Palestinians? By any dictionary definition, Israel committed no genocide and had no genocidal intentions. Some facts that are indisputable:

Of the supposed 70,000 Gazans killed (according to Hamas), half would appear to have been Hamas fighters.

Israel warned Gazans via phone calls, SMS, drones, and leaflets to move from areas of active fighting.

Israel facilitated the entry of millions of tons of food and humanitarian aid into Gaza during an active war.

Israel arrested — and did not kill — Hamas terrorists who surrendered to IDF forces.

So at a most basic level, Israel did not commit a genocide in Gaza. A lot of buildings were destroyed, and as is the case in every war, civilians died. Israel’s success in reducing civilian casualties in a very dense urban environment has no peer in the annals of warfare. So why do those on the left, Piers Morgan, Shmucker Carlson, and a host of others repeatedly claim that Israel committed genocide in the Gaza Strip? Even Vice President JD Vance, when confronted by a student at a TPUSA event, did not dispel the young fellow’s claim that Israel committed genocide, and as such, why is the US a friend of such a country? The reason for the genocide slander is simple: they absolutely need it.

By saying that Israel committed genocide in Gaza, where around three percent of the actual population was killed over more than two years (and as Ambassador Mike Huckabee noted, if Israel had wanted, she could have wiped out Gaza in a few hours), the Jew haters get a lot of benefits:

It makes Jews everywhere look bad.

It cancels the one trump card — the Holocaust — that the Jews supposedly hold over the world.

It casts aspersions on Israel’s founding over a real Holocaust, where one-third of world Jewry was wiped out.

It serves as a tool to isolate Jews and Israelis, who are hounded based on a lie.

It helps to weaken the US-Israel relationship. Who wants to be friends with those who commit genocide?

It gives an air of moral superiority: you are mass murderers, and we support the “victims”.

So, in short, the losers on the left, the Muslim world, and the Woke Right have too much to lose to admit the truth. Just as those who want guys to pummel women in sports, they cannot accept the truth that Hamas committed the genocide by trying to kill each and every Jew it encountered. Have you seen the guy firing an RPG at a civilian car in a town next to Gaza? The people in the car were not IDF officers. They were civilians, and they were driving as they had done a thousand times before. But Hamas murdered them because they could. That is real genocide, but for those who hate Jews and Israelis, that kind of activity is not very useful. I have yet to see Piers Morgan or Tucker Carlson whip out a translated order from Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu telling his commanders to kill every Gazan that crosses paths with army patrols. On the contrary: one can see on several occasions masses of Gazans moving north or south, as per IDF instructions, with the watchful eye of soldiers to make sure that terrorists do not do the same.

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The genocide canard is so exceptionally useful: it strips Israelis and Jews of any supposed moral superiority. We see routinely lefty losers and Muslims screaming at some random Jews that they are “baby killers” and genocide enablers. It’s like any lie that is propagated so thoroughly and so often that it becomes a truth in the eyes of the screamer. You think that those on the left know that George Floyd died from a Fentanyl overdose? Do you think they know that he was not asphyxiated by the knee of Officer Derek Chauvin? Of course they don’t know, and even sending them free copies of medical examinations will not make a difference. The left needs Israel to come out as the bad guy, and when you have Hamas raping women, burning children, and killing families wholesale, you start in a pretty big hole. So how do you get out? Genocide! Famine! The Palestinians help with their ham-handed videos of six-fingered, three-armed children lying in the snow via AI. One sees “Pallywood” movies and the fake blood and pretend wailing — while real restaurants open in Gaza and somehow some very nice cars are seen driving around the enclave. If I hate my neighbor, I will accept any calumny thrown his way. I will write off any good reports, like his being a veteran and giving of his time at a local homeless shelter. No doubt he was a lousy soldier, and he probably steals the food meant for the destitute.

When so much rides on genocide making Israel worse than Hamas/Palestinians, nothing Israel can do will change the narrative. People who are ostensibly smart and even college-educated say things that have no basis in reality. There is a famine! And in the meantime, Gaza is fighting an epidemic of obesity. I think that Israel intentionally sent in way too much food: fat Gazans don’t fit into their terror tunnels anymore. This is the way to end their use!

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We no longer have any useful political or social discussion because the two sides are on different coordinate systems. People like Ben Shapiro, Victor Davis Hanson, and Douglas Murray rely on facts and accurate historical descriptions. Reading their words or hearing them speak for a decade, I can’t recall a time when they wrote or said something that was a bald-faced lie. I can’t say the same for Tucker or Megyn Kelly. “They killed tens of thousands of children!” No, they didn’t. But if a person hates Jews for religious or ideological reasons, then this is a great claim. It removes all moral superiority that people try to pin on Jews in order to hate them. The Iranian regime actually did kill 100,000 of its own people but I hear nothing about genocide. That’s reserved for the Jews.

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