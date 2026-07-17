JD Retreat

The current vice president is giving Dan Quayle a good name.

JD Vance is a young, bright fellow. But like the Yankees shortstop, Anthony Volpe, he is far more promise than delivery. The Yankees had big expectations for the young infielder, but unlike, say, Aaron Judge, he has not lived up to the hype. One can definitely say the vice president, apparently still friendly with his benefactor Tucker Carlson, does not know how to act presidential.

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I know that we are all supposed to line up behind our candidate for president to keep out the lunatic lefty Democrats’ offering. Fine. But we haven’t figured out yet who that person is. Marco Rubio coyly says that IF JD runs for president, he will not. Others might still try their luck, even if the current vice president decides to run. We are allowed to criticize our candidates and representatives, with the understanding that the critiques are honest, fair, and made in good faith. I believe that I can check all three of those boxes.

Vance went on the Joe Rogan show and once again took pot-shots at Israel. One can criticize Israel to his heart’s content, but Vance doesn’t realize that the people gobbling up his words actually use his position as actionable information. In the Torah, we have the story of the death of Aaron, the brother of Moses. It was said that when he passed away, the heavenly clouds that accompanied the Jews in the desert dispersed. Some of the Jews’ enemies of the day took that as a sign that God had abandoned them and decided to attack. When Vance reflexively attacks Israel, he is strengthening those who either wish to sit out the Abraham Accords (Saudi Arabia) or bomb Israel (Iran). Not every Jew hater has his hair on fire and screams, “Death to the Jews!” There were many fine Americans who would never step foot in Katz’s Deli or Abromawitz’s True Value Hardware, for their personal distaste of Jews.

On Rogan’s program, Vance claimed that there were elements of Israeli leadership that want to keep the Iran war going on “indefinitely” without any relation to military objectives:

“I know beyond a shadow of a doubt that there have been people within the Israeli government who are trying to actually shift us away from that policy because they want to continue the military campaign,” Vance said.

There are many problems with this statement. Firstly, it is BS. Nobody wants a forever war. Anybody who has had to run to a bomb shelter three times during a very cold night would like an outcome where he would never in his or his children’s lifetime have to repeat this activity. That is not “indefinite”; rather, it means finishing the war so that Iran can no longer attack the Jewish state. Now, is that such a terrible outcome? Next, Israel is a pluralistic democracy. If the VP has not caught on yet, the government currently on its way out is made up of five separate political parties: that’s how Bibi got a majority of the Knesset and once again became prime minister. Those parties only agree that the sun goes up and that the sun goes down. The ultra-orthodox do not want their kids drafted; the religious Zionists would gladly drop them off at the nearest IDF base. Some want more religion in the country, others want less. Even if somehow there was a deranged person who wants the war to go on forever, even after a pro-Israel Iranian government is installed, it is the prime minister who makes policies, and he is the final word on Israeli governmental action. Does Vance have any clue as to how many ideas or laws Itamar Ben Gvir or Bezalel Smotrich have suggested which Bibi and the Likud have scotched? This is not a US cabinet chosen by the president. Rather, these are separate political parties loosely joined together because being in the opposition sucks.

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If JD Vance has a problem with Israel, he should pick up the phone, and I promise that Bibi Netanyahu will drop his handball game and answer him. But Vance likes to trash Israel and Bibi publicly because that sits well with his Tucker Carlson Woke Reich branch of the Republican Party. The VP is a fool if he thinks that the Groyper wing of the party will make him the Republican nominee come 2028. They make a lot of noise, but as Donald Trump has pointed out, he is something like 130 for 130 in endorsements in the most recent round of Republican primaries. Republican Rep. Thomas Massie (KY-4) is going to open a used car dealership while former Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will have her own karaoke bar.

I think that JD Vance is pulling a Ro Khanna. Not for nothing did the California congressman do his stupid West Bank stunt immediately after his Nazi rapist candidate was finally pushed out of the Maine Senate race. He needed to change people’s attention, and he tried doing so at Israel’s expense. JD Vance is the face of the flaming MOU. Donald Trump jokingly said that if the negotiations were a success, he could take credit; if they went south, he could pin it on Vance. And they are going south. The president is bombing the Iranians nightly, and he has made it clear that the MOU is dead, though he has stated that he would prefer a negotiated settlement. He has called the Iranians liars and has made it clear that he gave them every chance to make a deal, and they have repaid his patience with attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz. What does a defeated MOU seller do when the chips are down? Go on Rogan and bash Israel. I am not in the Israeli government, but I can guarantee the world that nobody in a country that has lost 2,000 people since October of 2023 is interested in an indefinite war with Iran. Vance thinks that the mullahs will come around and become good international citizens. Israel has far more experience with Iran and its proxies and knows that they are incorrigible. Israelis want the war won and not left where Iran can get money and rebuild. This is not “indefinite”; this is playing to win.

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It’s no surprise that the MOU was the product of the three stooges, Vance, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner. None of them understands Israelis or the experience of hearing massive explosions overhead and wondering what they mean. Smotrich claimed that Witkoff told him after the Hamas massacre that he would not “leave 2 million Nazis” on Israel’s border. Well, there are some additional Nazis over in Iran, and leaving them in charge is not in Israel’s interest. Surprise, surprise! Kuwait, the UAE, and others think like Israel: they realize that the IRGC has to go. Vance wants to save face and blames Israel for the current lack of progress in making a deal. He should blame the mullahs. They are like the Terminator: they have one job, and they will continue pursuing it until death. While some countries have come around to making peace, Iranian Shia leadership is hellbent on war. Vance got suckered into thinking that he could make a deal with the ayatollahs. The MOU was a lousy product, and even with that, the Iranians could not control themselves and let the Strait be open to all traffic. Vance messed up, and now he blames “people within the Israeli government”. Always them jooooos ruining things for the rest of us.

Vance is pathetic. He may still run for president and be the Republican nominee. He has no understanding of the Middle East, and in the past has reportedly praised Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) as his favorite Democrats. He has no clue how to lead.

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