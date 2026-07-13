Fighting for Nothing

The Democrats can’t think of a good reason to like the United States.

I have a friend who was a Harvard Summer School counselor. One of the students in his charge had to write about somebody and chose him as her subject. The title of her paper was, “A Rebel With a Cause”, and it described how said friend looked forward to getting married and having a Jewish life and family. Well, the poor high school senior got a C+ grade with a very simple comment from the instructor: “He’s not a rebel; he’s the mainstream.”

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The first time I unfortunately saw the ugly visage of Graham Platner (D, Führerbunker), he stood behind a lectern with a sign stating “Fight Oligarchy”. Wow, that sounded tough: we’re going to fight those evil, rich oligarchs who are destroying the country. But wait a second. Aren’t Pops and Sonny Soros the big money behind the party (holdings value: $25 billion)? What about Laurene Powell Jobs, who inherited Steve’s wealth (net worth: $15 billion)? Didn’t we just learn that the woman formerly married to Jeff Bezos has thrown $26 billion at Democrat groups? Billionaire Tom Steyer just ran for governor of California. And what of all of those millionaires like U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT)? Don’t they lean oligarch more than men of the street? Why was “oligarchy” the theme of the Totenkopf Kid? Because the Democrats have nothing else to offer.

Imagine trying to prepare an elaborate banquet with almost no starting materials. Many of the TV food competition shows do the same: using potato chips and whipped cream, make a three-course meal. The Democrats are like Happy Days after Fonzie jumped the shark: they are out of material. Do they love the country and wish to promote patriotism? No. Do they wish for a closed border so that real American citizens can enjoy the fruits of their country? No. Do they want to keep children whole as God made them so that they can grow up and make babies of their own? No. The Democrats are like a comedian that goes to a college campus and is told that he can’t make jokes about gays, Muslims, trans, minorities, etc. It doesn’t leave him much: Trump, Republicans, and Jews. The pathology of the Platner story, including his falling on his plastic sword, is reflective of the broader Democrat Party: since they have rejected all things related to God and country, they can only work around the edges of society. They want to run a country they don’t particularly like or think is good.

The Nazi tattoo should have been the end of Herr Platner. But it wasn’t. Then there were the stories, some out of his mouth with others from former girlfriends and associates. That still wasn’t enough to retire his jersey with him wearing it. The Democrats stuck by their guy, even though he was becoming weirder by the moment. Then the latest reports directly associating Platner with sexual assault of girlfriends finally—somehow—got Democrats to suddenly and amazingly begin to demand his exit. It’s like a guy who killed “only” a handful of people and was considered okay. But when he wiped out 20 guys, he became beyond the pale. Polls suggested that Platner might beat Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), and unlike Republicans, Democrats have only one goal: to win. They dumped former President Joe Biden when his debate performance against Donald Trump showed that he had no chance of winning. The Obama/Pelosi wing did not plan on VP Cackles to run, but that was the grenade that Biden threw into their tent after they kicked him out. If Platner was up 20 points after the most recent first-person revelations, then U.S. Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna (CA-17) and Bernie Sanders would have hunkered down with him to keep him in the race through November. Once the little existing enthusiasm died, then Platner became a Biden or Eric Swalwell, who needed to go. These people would kick their mothers out of the house if their poll numbers dipped below 50 percent.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is facing a serious federal investigation that had one of his top aides wearing a wire. Private citizen Kamala Harris is still trying to figure out where one puts a period in a sentence. The Democrat running for Senate in Texas likes to describe himself as being a religious guy, while normal people say that his positions can be described as blasphemous. Then there is Rashida Tlaib (D, Ramallah) who hasn’t met a Hamas terrorist she didn’t like. And of course, U.S. Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-5), who was worth $30 million until people started to ask questions. Aren’t there any more normal people called Democrats? Nope. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro might be the closest, but he’s a Jew, which means that his future in the party is that of the face of piñatas to be used by illegal aliens brought back in by the millions. The Democrats do not have policies of lower food prices, cheaper gas, a closed border, a strong and feared military, a healthy focus on family, etc. that would resonate with the people who were supposed to vote for the “oyster farmer” Platner. So, as their policy plans become weirder and less relevant to normal Americans, their candidate mouthpieces who are supposed to peddle them are becoming stranger by the moment. Let one of their “socialists” live in a bland building, take public transportation, and limit his caloric input to 1,000 calories or less. Then we might have a real socialist. Instead, we have trust fund brats like Mamdani going on about what they perceive socialism to be.

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The Democrats gave up on religion and the virtues of the United States. Take a hard drink and then listen to their “leaders” like U.S. Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14), Sanders, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and Warren. Do you ever hear anything good about the United States? It’s always a laundry list of the country’s supposed sins, starting with racism and oligarchy—coming from the people who fly private to go from one campaign stop to another. One never hears about the wonders of America’s past, of her successful wars and the opportunities of coming to the country with a few bucks and becoming a trillionaire. They see nothing good in the US, while normal Americans and lots of people who would like to live there see an enormous amount of good and opportunity in the country. The Democrats gave up on America, but the country never changed. Elon Musk recently noted that the US could have simply stayed in France and other countries that it liberated from the Nazis. That is exactly what Stalin did in eastern Europe: the Red Army displaced the Wehrmacht and never left. Instead, the US won—at great cost—and gave the liberated countries back to the locals. When will we hear praise from the Democrats and not just endless complaints? Don’t hold your breath waiting.

The US is an amazing but imperfect country. It needs two strong parties so as to offer its citizens the best future possible. Right now, the Republicans are still moving from Chamber of Commerce losers who will not pass the SAVE America Act to MAGA, while the Democrats are being devoured by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). MAGA wants a better America; DSA wants America communist. The Democrats brought their weirdness upon themselves when they gave up on America and found more wrong than right with the country. The DSA is only the natural extension of Barack Obama’s endless complaints about the US and Americans. His wife, after an education at Princeton and Harvard and high-paying positions at the University of Chicago, stated that she, for the first time in her life, was proud of America when Barack won the Democrat primary. Normal Americans are proud of the country from the moment they’re born.

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