Make Women Sign Up for the Draft? Republicans Say No.

Posted: Jul 26, 2021 1:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The Senate Armed Services Committee approved a bill that would require women to sign up for the draft.

An amendment to this bill, Senate National Defense Authorization Act, would make it mandatory that all women between the ages of 18 to 25 sign up with the Selective Service System, an independent branch of the government created during World War I.

But Republicans in the House and Senate quickly opposed this provision.

This comes on the heals of the Selective Service System (SSS) recently stating that they require anyone "born male" to register with the agency, defying woke concepts of sex and gender in sticking with a traditional and biologically sound understanding of sex.

