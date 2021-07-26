Make Women Sign Up for the Draft? Republicans Say No.

The Senate Armed Services Committee approved a bill that would require women to sign up for the draft.

An amendment to this bill, Senate National Defense Authorization Act, would make it mandatory that all women between the ages of 18 to 25 sign up with the Selective Service System, an independent branch of the government created during World War I.

But Republicans in the House and Senate quickly opposed this provision.

I voted against forcing women to enter the draft, and here’s why. American women have heroically served in and alongside our fighting forces since our nation’s founding - — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 23, 2021

It’s one thing to allow American women to choose this service, but it’s quite another to force it upon our daughters, sisters, and wives. Missourians feel strongly that compelling women to fight our wars is wrong and so do I — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 23, 2021

Our military has welcomed women for decades and are stronger for it. But America’s daughters shouldn’t be drafted against their will. I opposed this amendment in committee, and I’ll work to remove it before the defense bill passes. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) July 23, 2021

This is it for me. This is a litmus test. Fight this nonsense or we are not on the same team. Abolish the draft if you want… but draft my daughter you will not. #DontDraftDaughters https://t.co/PrCneq3VtW — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) July 23, 2021

This comes on the heals of the Selective Service System (SSS) recently stating that they require anyone "born male" to register with the agency, defying woke concepts of sex and gender in sticking with a traditional and biologically sound understanding of sex.