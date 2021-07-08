coronavirus

Zoo Animals Vaccinated Against COVID; Animals Told to Keep Noise Down After Post Lockdown Party

Zach Bauder
Zach Bauder
|
Posted: Jul 08, 2021 4:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Zoo Animals Vaccinated Against COVID; Animals Told to Keep Noise Down After Post Lockdown Party

Source: Hannover Adventure Zoo/Audubon Nature Institute via AP

The COVID vaccine has now found its way into zoo animals.

Zoetis, a pharmaceutical company that produces vaccines and medicines for animals, will donate 11,000 doses of a COVID vaccine for animals to 70 zoos across the country. 

The Oakland Zoo announced late last week they have "assembled their veterinary and animal care teams to begin vaccinations of their highest at risk animals."

The Denver Zoo also looks to vaccinate 100 lucky animals before the end of summer, with big cats and apes to receive the shot first.

Zoo Miami's communications director Ron Magill, when asked if this was a good idea, had this to say: "I think it may be inevitable...It's in the experimental stages now...It's a different type of vaccine...Normally this would become a normal part of a preventative medicine program."

Several types of animals "have been noted to contract the virus. So those are the ones who are initially protecting to see if in fact the vaccine will work" Magill added.

"It's important to note that none of these zoo animals have died or even experienced serious complications from contracting the virus."

Magill explains that minks appear to be the only animal to have died from COVID, but "it's still important to have the vaccine."

There is a reported difference between the animal vaccine and the human one, but Magill doesn't know the exact variation.

"Once this is proven to be relatively safe, like the other vaccines, it should be common protocol for all zoos."

This means that animals and humans alike have been subjected to unreliably tested COVID vaccines.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Here's How You Know Dems Are Worried About the Violent Crime Spike...They Pretty Much Created
Matt Vespa
Psaki: Criticism of Door-to-Door Vaccination Campaign is a 'Disservice to the Country'
Katie Pavlich
SF Gay Men's Choir Makes LGBTQ Agenda Clear: 'We're Coming for Your Children'
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
'Enough!' Rand Paul is Working to End the Mask Mandate on Planes
Katie Pavlich
BLM Utah Chapter Thinks You're Dangerous, Dumb, and Racist If You Fly an American Flag
Leah Barkoukis
Take a Seat, Everyone. Fauci Has Something to Say About America and the COVID Vaccine
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular