Whoa: Unemployment Has Been ‘Revised’ and the Numbers Are Not Good
These Dem Women Don't Know the Lyrics to Our National Anthem
'Amazing Spin': Here's the Reason DNC Organizers Gave for Why Biden Was Bumped...
Trump Shares Debate Update He Received From Harris's Campaign
Intel Agencies Confirm Who Was Behind Trump Campaign Hack
Maine Shows Just What's Wrong With Ranked-Choice Voting
Seven School Districts in This State Promote Transgender Ideology
What the Dems Got Egregiously Wrong About Trump's Economic Record
'Make Him Go Through This': Beshear Makes 'Vile' Remark Calling for Member of...
Harris Surrogate: We Expect the 'News' Media to Do Our Explaining for Us,...
Another Huge Tim Walz Lie Just Got Exposed
Dems at the DNC Whine About Abortion Access, but Here's the Catch
Just Wait Until You Hear What This Teachers Union President Is Blaming for...
Dem Spokesman Offers Absurd Spin on Why Harris Has Been Ducking Interviews
Tipsheet

Save America From Kamala's Communism

Townhall Staff
Townhall Staff  |  August 20, 2024 3:18 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Dear Patriot,

America is at a crossroads. The radical left, led by Kamala Harris, is determined to push our nation into the depths of socialism and communism. If we don’t act now, our beloved country will never be the same.

Advertisement

But there is hope.

We can save America from Kamala Harris's dangerous agenda. And you can be part of the solution.

Townhall VIP was launched for exactly this reason, to tell the truth – free of the shackles of Big Tech and government censorship to ensure Americans are armed with the truth and ready to fight

Right now, we're offering a massive 60% discount on VIP membership when you use promo code FIGHT at checkout. 

As a Townhall VIP member, you will join a community of patriots dedicated to fighting for our country's future. With your membership, you not only directly fund our fight for the truth to help save America, but get many benefits, too. 

Exclusive, Unfiltered Content: Get access to VIP members-only in-depth reporting, analysis, and commentary from top conservative voices that you won't find anywhere else. Our VIP content cuts through the liberal mainstream media's noise, giving you the real story behind the headlines.

Fully Ad-Free Experience: Totally ad-free web browsing, newsletters, and on our THM News mobile app. Stay focused on what really matters without the distraction of annoying ads — saving America and spreading the truth.

Recommended

Another Huge Tim Walz Lie Just Got Exposed Madeline Leesman
Advertisement

Engage with Like-Minded Patriots in the Comments Section: Join an exclusive community of individuals who share your passion for freedom, liberty, and the American way of life. Together, we can rally and push back against the Comrade Kamala Communist tide.

And if you become a VIP Gold Member, you'll get Gold-level benefits across our entire Townhall Media network – Townhall, RedState, PJ Media, Twitchy, HotAir, and Bearing Arms. For just .69 cents a week, you'll get thousands of news and commentary articles a month. 

We can't afford to sit on the sidelines. The 2024 election will be the most critical in our nation's history. The future of America depends on what we do now.

Take advantage of our 60% OFF sale today and join the fight. Together, we can stop Kamala Harris and the march toward communism.

America needs you.

Claim Your 60% OFF VIP Membership Now

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Another Huge Tim Walz Lie Just Got Exposed Madeline Leesman
'Make Him Go Through This': Beshear Makes 'Vile' Remark Calling for Member of Vance's Family to Get Raped Rebecca Downs
Bureau of Labor Statistics Blasted for Cooking the Books on Job Growth Katie Pavlich
These Dem Women Don't Know the Lyrics to Our National Anthem Matt Vespa
Joe Biden's Last Hurrah Was a Disgrace Matt Vespa
Trump Shares Debate Update He Received From Harris's Campaign Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Another Huge Tim Walz Lie Just Got Exposed Madeline Leesman
Advertisement