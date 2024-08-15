'You'd Better Believe I'm Still Mad': The Exit From Afghanistan Three Years Later
WATCH LIVE: Trump Holds a Press Conference

Townhall Staff
Townhall Staff  |  August 15, 2024 4:25 PM
AP Photo, File

Just days before the Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago, former President Donald Trump will hold a press conference from Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, New Jersey at 4:30 pm EDT Thursday afternoon. It will be the second press conference Trump has held in two weeks. The first was at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. 

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for president, has refused to take any questions or interviews since President Joe Biden was forced out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, July 21st. That press blackout has been going on for 25 days and counting. 

Watch here:  

