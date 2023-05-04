Anheuser-Busch CEO Responds to Bud Light Controversy in Leaked Audio

There's been a lot of speculation about where the dust will settle for Bud Light, and Anheuser-Busch more broadly, following sweeping protests of the brand from conservatives across the country.

Leaked audio from a meeting has surfaced in which Michel Dourkeris, the CEO of Anheuser-Busch, addresses the state of the sullied brand in the wake of the backlash suffered from their sponsorship on transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Listen to the video above, and draw your own conclusions about what's really going on internally at Anheuser-Busch amid the ruins of this brutal Bud Light culture clash.