Schlichter: The Free State of Florida

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jul 25, 2022 12:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

On today's episode of "Unredacted," Kurt recaps President Trump's speech at TPUSA's Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida, the Sunshine Summit Dinner with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and more. 

WARNING: CONTAINS STRONG, EXPLICIT LANGUAGE 

