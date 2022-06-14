LIVE RESULTS: South Carolina, Nevada, Maine, and North Dakota Primaries

Tuesday marks another primary election day in a handful of states — Maine, North Dakota, South Carolina, and Nevada — and while not all the races are contested, there are several in which Trump-endorsed candidates are challenging incumbent Republicans in showdowns between two camps within the GOP. The former president is currently 110-7 in the midterm primaries leading up to Tuesday, per Ballotpedia.

We'll be keeping an eye on Nevada's GOP Senate primary where former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt carries Trump's endorsement and a polling lead into Tuesday's contest — though fellow Republican Sam Brown has narrowed the lead toward the end of the race with a strong grassroots campaign.

Many eyes are on South Carolina's GOP U.S. House primaries, where incumbent Republican Reps. Nancy Mace and Tom Rice face Trump-endorsed challengers. On the Democrats' side, longtime Rep. Jim Clyburn faces Democrat challengers — despite his 2020 primary endorsement of Biden that's credited as the turning point that saw the president go on to clinch the Dem nomination.

There's also a special election taking place Tuesday in Texas' 34th Congressional District, one that the GOP has made a play for despite its D+5 rating.

For more on all the Trump-endorsed candidates, who they're taking on, and what Townhall is watching tonight, check our our Primary Preview here.

Below you'll find live results from all of Tuesday's primaries and the special election for Texas' 34th District, and stay with Townhall for stories on how the night plays out.

