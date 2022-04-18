Schlichter: Wake Up, Trump

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his "Unredacted" podcast! His unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast is for our valued Townhall VIP members. If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code AMERICAFIRST to get 25% off your membership, support our conservative journalism, and never miss a show!

In today's episode, Kurt explains why first and foremost, God is above all politicians. He also calls on President Trump to wake up and prepare for battle. Trump needs to prepare for a primary, and his biggest opponent, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, would be a fool not to throw his hat in the ring. Kurt also lists other potential GOP presidential candidates – those who may have some pull and those who should not be trusted.