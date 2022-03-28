Kurt Schlichter
Schlichter: Biden Wants War

Posted: Mar 28, 2022 11:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

In today's episode, Kurt discusses President Biden's comment calling for the removal of Vladimir Putin. Does Biden really want to start WWIII? Kurt also asks, who's winning this war? And what does winning look like?

WARNING: CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE

