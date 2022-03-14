Kurt Schlichter
Schlichter: Don't Brainwash Children

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
Posted: Mar 14, 2022 11:15 AM
Source: AP Photo/John Raoux

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his "Unredacted" podcast! 

In today's episode, Kurt rips the radical left and woke corporations for trying to groom young elementary school students. Gov. Ron Desantis is protecting Florida's kids from progressives' brainwashing by preventing teachers from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity with pre-K through third-grade students. DeSantis is setting the standard and not bowing to the mob.

WARNING: CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE


