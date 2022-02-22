Canada
Schlichter: What the Truck, Canada?

Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Feb 22, 2022 10:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Robert Bumsted

In today's episode, Kurt talks about Vladimir Putin invading Ukraine. Will Putin take over Ukraine fully or focus on a specific territory? Kurt also discusses the shutdown of Canada's Truckers' Protest and why Canadians are unworthy of freedom. 

In today's episode, Kurt talks about Vladimir Putin invading Ukraine. Will Putin take over Ukraine fully or focus on a specific territory? Kurt also discusses the shutdown of Canada's Truckers' Protest and why Canadians are unworthy of freedom.

WARNING: CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

