Kurt Schlichter
Schlichter: The Left's Goal Is Their Own Power

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Feb 14, 2022 11:30 AM
Source: Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his "Unredacted" podcast! His unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast is for our valued Townhall VIP members. If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code NOMASKS to get 25% off your membership, support our mission, and never miss an episode! In today's episode, Kurt talks about how the left's only goal is to maintain their power. Conservatives want freedom, prosperity, and one set of rules governing society. It's time to fight back and win to preserve our way of life. Is it time for the United States to join Canada and have its own Freedom Convoy?

WARNING: CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

