Kurt Schlichter
VIP

Schlichter: What's the Upside of Going into Ukraine?

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jan 31, 2022 10:45 AM
  Share   Tweet
Schlichter: What's the Upside of Going into Ukraine?

Source: AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

Kurt Schlichter is back for his first podcast episode of 2022! His unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," is for our valued Townhall VIP members. If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code AMERICAFIRST to get 25% off your membership, support our mission, and never miss an episode!

In today's episode of "Unredacted," Kurt is once again joined by his good friend Drew Matich where they discuss the Ukrainian-Russian conflict and ask, what's the upside of America getting involved?

WARNING CONTAINS: STRONG, EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Recommended Townhall Video

Jen Psaki Is Again Suggesting Americans Get Drunk to Deal With Biden's Failures
Spencer Brown
New York Times Reporter Asks Key Question About Joe Rogan ‘Controversy’
Katie Pavlich
Two Nurses Reportedly Made $1.5 Million Selling Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Cards
Madeline Leesman

The IRS's Surveillance of Americans Will Soon Reach a Whole New Level
Leah Barkoukis
Newsom Breaks His Mask Rules Again But This Time It’s Way Worse
Katie Pavlich

Joe Rogan Breaks Silence on the Left's Attempt to Cancel Him
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular