Kurt Schlichter
VIP

Schlichter: Rules for the Peasants

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jan 04, 2022 10:45 AM
  Share   Tweet
Schlichter: Rules for the Peasants

Source: AP Photo/Alastair Grant

Kurt Schlichter is back for his first podcast episode of 2022! His unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," is for our valued Townhall VIP members. If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code FIGHTBACK to get 25% off your membership, support our mission, and never miss an episode!

In today's episode of "Unredacted," Kurt talks about AOC fleeing New York's authoritarian Covid rules for the great and free state of Florida and how we "peasants" are starting to realize what's going on.

WARNING: CONTAINS STRONG, EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Recommended Townhall Video

The Problem with Liberals Blaming Glenn Youngkin for VA's Response to Monday's Winter Storm
Matt Vespa
School Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Injecting a Minor with a COVID-19 Vaccine
Madeline Leesman
Watch: Mary Katharine Ham Skewers AOC's Weird Self-Absorption, Cracking Up CNN Anchors
Guy Benson
Why Is GOP Senate Hopeful Dr. Oz Active on CCP-Controlled Social Media?
Spencer Brown
Flashback: Schumer Called Eliminating Filibuster ‘A Doomsday for Democracy’
Spencer Brown
Parents of Marine Killed During Afghanistan Withdrawal: Our Government Failed Our Son
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular