Conservatism
VIP

Schlichter: Liberals Get What They Voted For

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Dec 06, 2021 11:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Schlichter: Liberals Get What They Voted For

Source: AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," for Townhall VIP members! If you're not yet a VIP member, join the fight and help keep our conservative reporting uncancellable. Use promo code FIGHTBACK to get 25% off your membership and support our mission and never miss an episode! 

In today's episode of "Unredacted," Kurt is back with his friend Drew Matich, where they discuss the left's double standard when addressing crime, leftists getting what they voted for, the firing of Chris Cuomo, and more.

WARNING: Contains Strong, Explicit Language

Recommended Townhall Video

Biden's Big Lie About Vaccine Mandates Happened a Year Ago
Katie Pavlich
'We Made a Mistake': San Francisco Restaurant Backtracks After Refusing Service to Police Officers
Julio Rosas
NYC Business Owner Slams ‘Absolutely Ridiculous’ Possibility of Booster Shot Mandate
Madeline Leesman
IRS Data Proves Trump Was Right About Tax Cuts
Spencer Brown
CNN 'News' Anchor: My Party Needs to Be Like Mitch McConnell and Nuke the Filibuster
Guy Benson
De Blasio Announces 'First in the Nation' Vaccine Mandate for All Private Employers
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular