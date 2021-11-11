WATCH: Julio Rosas Reporting from Rittenhouse Trial w/ Spencer Brown

Join Townhall Senior Writer Julio Rosas and Managing Editor Spencer Brown for a free live chat at 12:30 PM ET! Julio and Spencer will cover the latest news out of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, as Julio is on the ground in Kenosha, Wisconsin, doing the unbiased and much-needed reporting the mainstream media is refusing to do. Julio and Spencer will also be answering some of your questions!

Now more than ever, Townhall needs your help. The radical Left is on the move as it continues its mission to turn America into a socialist hellhole and punish those who differ from their woke ideology. The Kyle Rittenhouse case is a perfect example of this, as rabid left-wing politicians, including then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, and mainstream media hacks ignored all the evidence and labeled Kyle Rittenhouse a white supremacist, domestic terrorist, yet remained silent as violent rioters caused chaos in their communities, assaulting innocent people and burning down and vandalizing private businesses.

Big Tech, teaming up with liberal reporters in the media, got in on the action, too. Crowdfunding platforms like GoFundMe and PayPal shut down Kyle Rittenhouse's campaign to raise money for his defense fees and local reporters doxxed innocent Americans donating to his cause.

