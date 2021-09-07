Schlichter: Everything Is a Lie

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," for Townhall VIP members! If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code FIGHTBACK to get 25% off a membership so that you never miss a show!

In today's episode, Kurt and special guest Drew Matich are in wine country. Yes, they got mask policed on their first day and were refused to service. Kurt discusses the dozens of Black Lives Matter signs over Northern California, yet no recall signs, for or against, disgraced Gov. Gavin Newsom. He also discusses Texas's new pro-life law and how it's always the ogres and trolls who have a problem with protecting the lives of the unborn. To the liberals' dismay, it looks like Texas isn’t going blue! And Kurt also breakdown the growing hostage crisis in Afghanistan, as the Left claims the people aren’t hostages; the Taliban are just holding them so that they aren’t allowed to leave. Everything is a lie.