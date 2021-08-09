Kurt Schlichter
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': How Dare You Question Science?

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
Posted: Aug 09, 2021 11:45 AM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," for Townhall VIP members! If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code LOYALTY to get 25% off a membership so that you never miss a show!

In today's episode, Kurt discusses how he and special guest Drew Matich are vaccinated and are telling people to screw off. They also recap the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's mistakes regarding COVID, how the Left labels the Right "science haters" for calling out their nonsense and hypocrisy.

Warning: Contains Strong, Explicit Language

