Kurt Schlichter
VIP

'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': CPAC Round 2 from Dallas

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jul 12, 2021 10:45 AM
  Share   Tweet
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': CPAC Round 2 from Dallas

Source: AP Photo/LM Otero

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," for Townhall VIP members! If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code LOYALTY to get 25% off a membership so that you never miss a show!

In today's episode, Kurt discusses CPAC 2021 Dallas, his incredible panel with Congressmen Ronny Jackson and Jodey Arrington and former Congressman Jason Chaffetz, his upcoming media appearances, and why the FBI is not on the American peoples' side, and that the backlash for the media and Left is coming.

Warning: Contains Strong, Explicit Language

The 'Race Against the Clock' to Locate a Key Item That Cannot Fall into the Hands of Radical Islamic Terrorists
Matt Vespa
'Don't Be AWOL': A Day Late, Biden Makes a Statement on Cuba
Katie Pavlich
Mayor of NJ Shore Town Says Murphy 'Responsible' for Problem That's Forced Him to Shut Beach, Boardwalk Early
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Fired Trump Appointee Is Defiant After His Termination. Here's What He Plans to Do on Monday.
Leah Barkoukis
Obama's Ethics Chief Zeroes In On What Could Be the True Purpose for Hunter Biden's Art Scheme
Matt Vespa

Why Bill Gates's Conference Lecture to Billionaires on Climate Change Was So Hypocritical
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular