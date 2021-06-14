'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Ron DeSantis or Donald Trump? We Need Who Can Win

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," for Townhall VIP members! If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code LOYALTY to get 25% off a membership so that you never miss a show!

On today's episode, Kurt takes the cruise ship "conservatives" who oppose fighting back against Critical Race Theory (CRT) to the woodshed, criticizes the woke leaders trying to infect the U.S. military with their radical ideology, and explains why he thinks Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is the right man for the GOP at this time.