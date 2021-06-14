Kurt Schlichter
VIP

'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Ron DeSantis or Donald Trump? We Need Who Can Win

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jun 14, 2021 11:35 AM
  Share   Tweet
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Ron DeSantis or Donald Trump? We Need Who Can Win

Source: AP Photo/John Raoux

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," for Townhall VIP members! If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code LOYALTY to get 25% off a membership so that you never miss a show!

On today's episode, Kurt takes the cruise ship "conservatives" who oppose fighting back against Critical Race Theory (CRT) to the woodshed, criticizes the woke leaders trying to infect the U.S. military with their radical ideology, and explains why he thinks Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is the right man for the GOP at this time.

Warning: Contains Strong, Explicit Language

U.S. Officials Alerted to 'Imminent Radiological Threat' at Chinese Nuclear Plant
Spencer Brown

GOP Lawmakers Take Action Against 'Squad' Members and their Anti-Semitic Rhetoric
Reagan McCarthy
As Pentagon Is Transformed by Woke Left, Here's What Replaced a Military History Lesson for Some US Marines
Matt Vespa

Did You Catch the Editor's Note Explaining Why Austin Newspaper Wouldn't Print Shooting Suspect's Description?
Leah Barkoukis
Missouri Tells the Federal Government to Take Their Gun Control and Shove It
Julio Rosas
Scoreboard: Ilhan Omar 2, Nancy Pelosi 0
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular