Kurt Schlichter
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Kamala Harris' Idiotic Memorial Day Tweet

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
Posted: May 31, 2021 10:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," for Townhall VIP members! If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code LOYALTY to get 25% off a membership so that you never miss a show!

On today's show, Kurt discusses Vice President Kamala Harris's idiotic Memorial Day tweet and how she doesn't care about anything because the presidency may soon fall into her lap. Kurt also takes you on his latest cooking endeavor and says he will never bow before the climate alarmists who want Americans to stop eating meat.

Warning: Contains Strong, Explicit Language

