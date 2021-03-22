Kurt Schlichter
VIP

'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Do We Even Have A Republic Anymore?

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Mar 22, 2021 11:15 AM
  Share   Tweet
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Do We Even Have A Republic Anymore?

Source: Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," for Townhall VIP members! If you're not a VIP member yet, use promo code LOYALTY to get 25% off a membership so that you never miss a show!

On today's show, Kurt discusses President Biden's fall while going up the stairs of Air Force One, the ongoing border crisis and why the Left is trying to blame President Trump for it, anti-Asian prejudice, and more.

Warning: Contains Strong Language

Pictures Inside Overcrowded Border Detention Facility the Biden Admin Didn't Want Released
Julio Rosas
Dem Congressman Calls Out Party's Attempt to Steal a Congressional Seat
Reagan McCarthy
DHS Chief Gaslights: 'The Border is Secure,' and Any Current Problems Are Trump's Fault, Not Biden's
Guy Benson

Republican and Democratic Senators Team Up to Demand Biden Take Action on the Border
Reagan McCarthy

SF School Board VP Peddles Some Grade-A Racism About Asians on How They Get Ahead
Matt Vespa

The House Recently Passed Two Universal Background Check Bills. Here's What You Need to Know.
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular