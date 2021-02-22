Conservatism
VIP

'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Dems Are Against Change

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Feb 22, 2021 1:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Dems Are Against Change

Source: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," for Townhall VIP members! Use promo code LOYALTY to get 25% off of your subscription so that you never miss a show!

On this week's show, Kurt's back with his good friend Drew Matich, where they remember conservative titan Rush Limbaugh, the recall of California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, how Democrats are unwilling to change, and more.

Warning: Contains Strong Language

WSJ Op-Ed: Scientists Shouldn't Manipulate or Hide What's Really Happening with COVID Right Now
Matt Vespa
Sen. Graham Asks Merrick Garland: Was James Comey a Good FBI Director?
Cortney O'Brien

Justice Thomas: SCOTUS Refusal to Hear Pennsylvania Election Cases Is 'Inexplicable'
Katie Pavlich
Tom Cotton Puts Vulnerable Democrat Senators on Notice Over Controversial Biden Nominee
Reagan McCarthy
Beyond Parody: MSNBC Attacks DeSantis Over...Prioritizing COVID Vaccines for Vulnerable Florida Seniors
Guy Benson
Confusion Abounds In Mexico for Migrants as Biden Admin Begins Letting People Into the US
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular