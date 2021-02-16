VIP Live Chat: Storm Paglia and Matt Vespa of the Triggered Podcast - Wednesday, 12:45 PM ET

The wait is over! Storm Paglia and Matt Vespa of the Triggered Podcast will host an unfiltered, uncensored, and triggering live chat for VIP Gold members! If you are not yet a VIP member, become one today and use the promo code TRIGGERED to get 25% off your membership! The guys will answer viewers' questions on anything they want to know and give their unapologetic hot takes on the news of the day and the Biden administration's destruction of America. This is a live chat you will not want to miss.

The stream will start below at 12:45 pm ET.