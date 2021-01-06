Donald Trump

LIVE: Trump Addresses Save America Rally

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jan 06, 2021 11:45 AM
  Share   Tweet  
LIVE: Trump Addresses Save America Rally

Source: AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Today is the day. It’s the final showdown regarding the 2020 election. Congress is about to certify the Electoral College results. There are about 140 House Republican members who plan to object to the results. In the Senate, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and eleven other senators also plan to object to the results, sparking hours of debate. This will be an all-day and all-night event. 

In the meantime, President Trump is addressing a pro-Trump rally in the capital. The Save America rally, where legions of patriots have descended into Washington D.C. to show their support. At the same time, hordes of leftist thugs have also entered the city. Tension is high. The National Guard has been called up. So, on top of the fireworks that are about to begin on the Hill, there’s a real concern of violence breaking out between pro-Trump patriots and these left-wing thugs. 

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
Republicans Objecting to Electoral Vote Remind Pelosi of Statements She Made After 2004 Election
Cortney O'Brien

LIVE: Congress Begins Electoral College Certification, Dozens of Republicans to Object
Why the DC Police Chief Wants to Talk to the New Congresswoman from Colorado
Matt Vespa
Turley Weighs in on Whether We'll Ever Get to the Bottom of Election Irregularities
Katie Pavlich
Virginia Delegates Explain Why They're Asking Pence to Nullify State's Certified Election Results
Cortney O'Brien
Ossoff Declares Victory Over Senator Perdue as Race Remains Uncalled
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular