david perdue
VIP

'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': On the Road Again

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Dec 07, 2020 12:55 PM
  Share   Tweet  
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': On the Road Again

Source: AP Photo/John Bazemore

Kurt Schlichter is back for a supersized episode of his exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," for Townhall VIP members! Twice the Kurt, twice the fun. 

If you're not yet a VIP member and don't want to miss a new episode of this unfiltered, uncensored, and unapologetic podcast every Monday, use promo code LOYALTY to get 25% off of your subscription!

On today's show, Kurt talks about the coronavirus, leaving the house, and doing whatever you want. Don't let the COVID keep you down! Kurt also addresses his own battle with the contagious virus, encourages conservatives in Georgia to go out and vote for Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, and more.

Mark Levin Details How Democrats in Pennsylvania Changed the Rules on Election Fraud
Katie Pavlich
Graham Calls For Georgia Ballot Audit Before 'It's Too Late'
Katie Pavlich

Here's What Happened When Kelly Loeffler Asked Raphael Warnock to Denounce Marxism
Reagan McCarthy
Trump Gives an Update on Giuliani's Health
Katie Pavlich
Georgia Republicans File FEC Complaint Alleging Illegal Coordination Between Ossoff Campaign and Super PAC
Reagan McCarthy
GOP Senator Spars with Stephanopoulos Over Voter Fraud
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular