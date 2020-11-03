Donald Trump
VIP

Townhall's Election Night Pre-Show with Larry O'Connor - 6:30 PM ET

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Nov 03, 2020 2:55 PM
  Share   Tweet
Townhall's Election Night Pre-Show with Larry O'Connor - 6:30 PM ET

Source: Townhall Media

It's Election Day! Tonight, join Senior Columnist Larry O'Connor for Townhall's VIP Election Night Pre-Show beginning at 6:30 pm ET!

Before the polls close across the country and the election results begin to roll, RedState's Kira Davis, PJ Media's Stephen Kruiser and Stephen Green, and Townhall's Kurt Schlichter will join Larry O'Connor to discuss President Trump's chances of re-election and how things are looking on the ground in key swing states. Use promo code LOYALTY to get 25% off your subscription!

For live coverage of election results, follow Townhall's live commentary here.

In the Battle for Florida, It Looks Like Democrats are Heading for a Bloodbath
Matt Vespa

2020 LIVE Election Commentary & Results
Trump Could Oversee the Electoral College Slaughter of Joe Biden Tonight
Matt Vespa
Trump Pays a Special Visit to Thank His Campaign
Katie Pavlich
Biden Campaign Manager Doesn't Sound Hopeful About a Couple of Battlegrounds
Cortney O'Brien
The Best Shows of Support For Trump From Around the World
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular