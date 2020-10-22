Donald Trump

Townhall's Final Presidential Debate Pre-Show with Larry O'Connor and Chris Stigall

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Oct 22, 2020 7:15 PM
Source: Townhall Media

Join Townhall columnists Larry O'Connor and Chris Stigall for tonight's live presidential debate pre-show! Live coverage will begin at 8:30 pm ET on Townhall's Facebook page and Youtube channel.

As President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden prepare to square off for their rematch and the last time before Election Day, Larry and Chris will break down what viewers can expect to see from the two candidates. Will President Trump bring up Hunter Biden and the growing scandal the left-wing media is refusing to cover? Is Joe Biden going to have a meltdown on national tv? How is the new mute feature going to be utilized by NBC debate moderator Kristen Welker? Larry and Chris will discuss all this and more.

To follow Townhall's live coverage of the final presidential debate, head over to our live blog here.

The pre-show will begin at 8:30 pm ET.


