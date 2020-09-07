Israel
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Wine, Steak, and Another Foreign Policy Success

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Sep 07, 2020 9:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The one and only Kurt Schlichter is back with another unfiltered and uncensored episode of "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter." 

Once again, Kurt is joined by his good friend Drew Matich, where they, of course, discuss wines, steaks, the importance of the normalization of relations between Israel and the Republic of Kosovo thanks to President Donald Trump and former Acting-DNI Richard Grenell, and more!

Most Popular