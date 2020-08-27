Donald Trump

WATCH LIVE: Townhall Media Commentary of Night 4 of the 2020 RNC

Townhall.com Staff
Posted: Aug 27, 2020 8:05 PM
The last night of the RNC is here. Join Townhall Media for live coverage and analysis of the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, and President Donald Trump's nomination acceptance speech from the White House. Townhall's coverage will begin at 8:15 pm ET, with the convention kicking off at 8:30 pm ET.

Townhall Senior Columnist and Creative Director Larry O'Connor hosts, and tonight, he will be joined by Townhall's Guy Benson, Townhall Columnist Chris Stigall, and Townhall Senior Columnist Kurt Schlichter.

You can watch the live stream on YouTube below, or watch it on Townhall.com's Facebook page. If you would like to watch the convention without live commentary, check out Townhall's live blog here.

The stream will begin below at 8:15 pm ET.


