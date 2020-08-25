RNC

WATCH LIVE: Townhall Media Commentary of Night 2 of the 2020 RNC

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
Posted: Aug 25, 2020 8:05 PM
Source: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour

Join Townhall Media for live coverage and analysis of the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina! Townhall's coverage will begin at 8:15 pm ET, with the convention kicking off at 8:30 pm ET.

Townhall Senior Columnist and Creative Director Larry O'Connor is this week's host, and tonight, he will be joined by Townhall's Katie Pavlich, Columnist Chris Stigall, Associate Editor Beth Baumann, and more.

You can watch the live stream on YouTube below, or watch it on Townhall.com's Facebook page. If you would like to watch the convention without live commentary, check out Townhall's live blog.


LIVE: Night Two - The 2020 Republican National Convention
