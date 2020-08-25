Trump Campaign Brief: RNC Day Two

The following is a preview, provided by the Trump campaign, of coming events and speakers during the second night of the 2020 Republican National Convention. Townhall will be live-blogging and covering the events.

Tonight's theme, "Land of Opportunity," will honor the opportunities all Americans have because of President Trump's policies. It will highlight the President's efforts to empower all Americans and describe how Democrats' radical left agenda will deny Americans the opportunity to achieve their full potential. Tonight’s speakers are listed in the order they are expected to appear. The First Lady of the United States will be concluding the night.

Norma Urrabazo

Pastor Norma Urrabazo has been serving at the International Church of Las Vegas for 17 years. She is on the Executive Board of the National Latina/Latino Commission (NLLC) and is also Vice President of Healthy Families for NLLC. Pastor Norma has dedicated her life to uplift the lives of women and youth in her community. As a leader in her church, she humbly leads others to a stronger commitment to Jesus Christ and desires to see strong, healthy Latino families.

Myron Lizer

As Vice President of the Navajo Nation, Lizer championed the Trump Administration’s efforts to protect indigenous people and supported the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Richard Beasley

Richard was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, and he received his appointment to the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a Special Agent in January 1986. He worked in El Paso and Los Angeles throughout his career in the FBI. Richard retired in August 2011 and immediately returned to the FBI as a Contract Forfeiture Investigator where he worked cases which had an asset forfeiture component. In January 2017, Richard was hired as the President of Global Intelligence Network, a private investigations firm which was originally established in 1997 by Robert Maheu.

Jon Ponder

Jon D. Ponder is the founder and CEO of HOPE for Prisoners, Inc. He oversees all aspects of the programs and services provided by HOPE for Prisoners, including a comprehensive array of program components designed to assist individuals to successfully reintegrate into society. Ponder's personal experience with the judicial system gives him the expertise to provide training for offender populations in correctional settings as he has for 15 years.

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY)

Elected to the United States Senate in 2010, Senator Rand Paul has proven to be an outspoken champion for Constitutional liberties and fiscal responsibility. As a fierce advocate against government overreach, Dr. Paul has fought tirelessly to return the government to its limited, Constitutional scope. As a hard-working and dedicated physician - not a career politician - Dr. Paul came to Washington to shake things up and to make a difference. Dr. Paul owned his own ophthalmology practice and performed eye surgery for 18 years.

Jason Joyce

Joyce is an eighth-generation resident of Swan’s Island, Maine and a Coast Guard Licensed Captain. He praised the Trump Administration’s assistance to Maine lobster fishermen and businesses and the President’s efforts to hold China accountable.

Cris Peterson

As the CFO of a dairy farm in Minnesota, Cris understands how the President ended unfair trade practices that hurt American dairy exports.

Larry Kudlow

Larry Kudlow serves as Assistant to the President for Economic Policy and Director of the National Economic Council. He leads the coordination of President Donald J. Trump’s domestic and global economic policy agenda. Prior to the White House, Mr. Kudlow was a CNBC Senior Contributor and host of CNBC’s primetime show “The Kudlow Report.” During President Reagan’s first term, Mr. Kudlow was associate director for economics and planning at the Office of Management and Budget, where he was engaged in the development of the Administration’s economic and budget policy.

John Peterson

As the CEO of President of Schuette Metals, Peterson supports the President’s trade policies on steel if it means more jobs come back to America.

Cissie Graham Lynch

Cissie Graham Lynch is the daughter of Franklin Graham and the granddaughter of Billy Graham. Cissie was raised in the familiar surroundings of two ministries her father now leads—the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse. Since 2010, Cissie has worked as part of the two organizations in various capacities, currently serving as a communications advisor and ministry spokesperson. She serves on the Executive Evangelical Advisory Board of President Trump’s Faith Advisory Council and encourages people to speak boldly on issues including life, family, and faith.

Robert Vlaisavljevich

Robert Vlaisavljevich is the mayor of Eveleth, Minnesota. Mayor Vlaisavljevich is one of many Democrats supporting President Donald J. Trump’s re-election, commending the President’s strong economic policies and support for Minnesota’s crucial mining industry.

Abby Johnson

Abby Johnson worked for Planned Parenthood for eight years, working her way up through the ranks to become the clinic director in Bryan, Texas. She was Planned Parenthood's Employee of the Year in 2008, but she walked away from her job after witnessing the abortion of a 13-week-old fetus during an ultrasound-guided abortion. Abby instantly became a national news headline for her defection, which led to her pro-life speaking career. In 2012, she founded And Then There Were None, the only ministry in the nation that helps abortion workers leave their jobs and find new ones out of the industry. She also founded ProLove Ministries and LoveLine in 2019.

Mary Ann Mendoza

Mary Ann Mendoza’s son, Sgt. Brandon Mendoza of the Mesa, AZ police department, was killed by an illegal immigrant on May 12, 2014, in a violent head-on collision on his way home from work. Her fight has always been about honoring her son and convincing politicians to support the fight to uphold immigration laws and put Americans first. She is a founder of Angelfamilies.com and Angel Moms. She is an advisory board member for Women for Trump and an advisory board Member of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

Nicholas Sandmann

Nicholas Sandmann is from Independence, Kentucky and attended Covington Catholic High School. At the 2019 March for Life in Washington, DC, Nicholas was accosted by left-wing activists. Nicholas was subsequently attacked on the internet and cable news, despite only being a high school junior. Once the full scope of his story was revealed, Nicholas and his family successfully filed suit against some of the nation's largest media organizations alleging defamation.

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi

Attorney General Pam Bondi is a fourth-generation Floridian who spent more than 18 years as a prosecutor, trying cases ranging from domestic violence to capital murder. In 2010, she ran for Attorney General, becoming the 37th and first female Attorney General in Florida’s history. As Attorney General, Pam Bondi remained unwavering in her commitment to make Florida the safest state to live, work, and raise a family. She successfully fought for tough legislation to combat illegal drugs and opioid use in Florida and was appointed to the President’s Opioid and Drug Abuse Commission where she worked alongside other national leaders in areas of drug prevention, interdiction, and treatment. After completing her second term as Attorney General of Florida, Pam was a member of the President of the United States’ defense team during impeachment proceedings in the United States Senate as a Special Advisor to President Donald J. Trump.

Tiffany Trump

Tiffany Trump is the youngest daughter of President Trump. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania and recently graduated from Georgetown Law.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

As Iowa’s 43rd Governor, Kim Reynolds is determined to make sure that Iowa’s success is every Iowan’s success. Whether it’s preparing Iowans for cutting-edge careers, fighting for education, improving healthcare and mental health access, or empowering our rural communities, Governor Reynolds’ priorities are making a difference in all four corners of the state. These principles are reflected in the Governor’s Empower Rural Iowa initiative and Future Ready Iowa.

Ryan Holets

Ryan Holets is a husband, father of five, and a police officer. He works as a detective for the Albuquerque Police Department where he has worked for the past nine years. In 2017, Ryan met a drug addicted woman named Crystal on the streets of Albuquerque. As a result of that encounter and upon hearing her desire for a family to adopt her unborn baby girl, Ryan and his wife welcomed her into their family. Today, their beautiful daughter Hope is thriving, and they have developed a close friendship with Crystal, who has been in recovery for several years.

Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez

Jeanette M. Nuñez was born and raised in Miami, Florida. She was elected as Florida’s first Latina Lieutenant Governor in 2018. As Lieutenant Governor, she has been tasked with overseeing the Florida Department of Health, as well as serving as the Chair of the Board of Space Florida, an entity responsible for all aspects of the state’s aerospace industry. Additionally, she currently serves as Chair of Florida’s Cybersecurity Task Force, Chair of Florida’s Complete Count Committee for the 2020 U.S. Census, Chair of Florida’s Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission, and a member of the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking. Lieutenant Governor Nuñez is a proud graduate of Florida International University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations and Political Science and a master’s degree in Public Administration. She is married to her husband, Adrian Nuñez, and together they are the proud parents of three children: Megan, Justin, and Jason.

Eric Trump

Eric Trump is the second son of President Donald J. Trump and acts as the Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization. Eric is responsible for all aspects of management and operation of the global real estate company including new project acquisition, development, and construction. He is married to Lara Trump, and they have two children together.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Daniel Jay Cameron serves as the 51st Attorney General for the Commonwealth of Kentucky. He is the first African American elected to a standalone statewide office in Kentucky’s history and the first Republican elected to the Attorney General’s office since 1948. As Attorney General, Cameron is committed to defending the laws of the Commonwealth and protecting Kentuckians. His commitment to working with law enforcement was further acknowledged by the endorsement of the Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police.

The Honorable Mike Pompeo

Mike Pompeo was sworn in as Secretary of State on April 26, 2018 and previously served as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency from January 2017 to April 2018. Prior to joining the Trump Administration, Mr. Pompeo was serving in his fourth term as congressman from Kansas’ 4th District. Mr. Pompeo graduated first in his class at the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1986 and served as a cavalry officer patrolling the Iron Curtain before the fall of the Berlin Wall. He also served with the 2nd Squadron, 7th Cavalry in the US Army’s Fourth Infantry Division.