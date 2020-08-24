WATCH LIVE: Townhall Media Covers the 2020 Republican National Convention

RNC

Townhall.com Staff
Posted: Aug 24, 2020 8:00 PM
Join Townhall Media for live coverage and analysis of the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina! Townhall's coverage will begin at 8:20 pm ET, with the convention kicking off at 8:30 pm ET.

Townhall Senior Columnist and Creative Director Larry O'Connor is this week's host, and he will be joined by Mercedes Schlapp, Senior Advisor for the Trump/Pence campaign, and your favorite conservative writers from across the Townhall Media family, including sites like RedState, PJ Media, Twitchy, and HotAir, to discuss the speeches from America's top Republicans in real-time.

You can watch the live stream on YouTube below, or watch it on Townhall.com's Facebook page.

LIVE: Night One - The 2020 Republican National Convention
