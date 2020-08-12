Ed Morrissey
VIP Live Chat: Biden's VP Pick and the 2020 Race w/ Townhall Media & Mercedes Schlapp, Today 11 AM ET

Aug 12, 2020
After months of speculation, the extreme vetting of potential candidates, a controversial leak, and analysis from political pundits across the media landscape, Joe Biden has selected Sen. Kamala Harris as his vice-presidential running mate.

Join us at 11am to see Townhall's Larry O'Connor, HotAir's Ed Morrissey, RedState's Kira Davis and Senior Advisor for the Trump-Pence Campaign Mercedes Schlapp break down Joe Biden's decision, what it means for the Democratic Party and the strategy going forward for the Trump campaign. To get exclusive access to this live analysis, become a Townhall VIP member today. Use promo code LAWANDORDER to get 25% off of your subscription.

