Kurt Schlichter is back with another unfiltered, uncensored, and completely unredacted episode of his exclusive VIP podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter." If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code "LAWANDORDER" to get 25% off of your subscription!

On today's non-FCC compliant show, Kurt explains why liberal academia is dying and how conservatives need to burn it all down legislatively.