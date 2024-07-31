The Democrat Elite Took Another Step Towards Appointing Harris Their Nominee

Vice President Kamala Harris is one step closer to locking up the Democrats' nomination for President of the United States amid an eye-opening coup of sorts that saw President Joe Biden jettisoned by his own party in a desperate attempt to keep former President Donald Trump from returning to the Oval Office.

Late Tuesday evening, the DNC announced that Harris — without ever winning a presidential primary — had been put on the ballot as the only candidate for nomination as the party's presidential candidate. "3,923 delegates from across the country petitioned to put Vice President Harris on the ballot for the Democratic nomination, and Vice President Harris secured the support of 99% of participating delegates," the DNC reported.

While the DNC did not say which other candidates were proposed for nomination, the party said no candidate other than Harris "met the threshold of 300 delegate signatures to qualify for the ballot."

Notably, Harris has never won a presidential primary in the 2024 cycle — or ever. Her 2020 primary campaign imploded in less than a year and the then-U.S. Senator from California had to call it quits before the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses.

The fact that Harris was plucked from her failed campaign by Biden to be his running mate and then proceeded to completely botch the issues assigned to her, including stemming the flow of illegal aliens across the U.S.-Mexico border, is apparently enough for the DNC to crown her as the party's nominee with fewer than 100 days until the election.

The formal nomination will take place virtually, rather than at the Democrats' national convention in Chicago later in August. After the petition to put Harris on the ballot for nomination succeeded, the DNC said an "electronic roll call will commence at 9:00 AM ET on August 1, marking the official beginning of the 2024 convention," even though the convention does not actually start until August 19.

"Delegates will receive a secure ballot and support to cast their vote" starting Thursday morning and the "roll call voting period will end at 6:00 PM ET on August 5," according to the DNC.

At the conclusion of the virtual roll call vote, Harris will be the nominee and the coup to replace Biden will be complete, leaving Democrats with a presidential nominee who received zero votes in the primary process and a yet to be announced running mate.