'Party of Hypocrites': Black Lives Matter Is Mad at the DNC for Its Kamala Coronation

In another instance of the left eating its own, the Marxist "Black Lives Matter" organization expressed its anger with the Democratic National Committee and Kamala Harris for seizing the party's nomination for president following President Joe Biden's decision to quit the race.

In a statement declaring that it "cannot ignore the troubling actions of the Democratic Party," the BLM organization calls out the party of Biden and Harris because it "refused to host debates during the primary, even though a vast majority of Democratic voters wanted them" — a series of events that "would have likely allowed America to see the decline of Joe Biden in 2023."

"Installing Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee and an unknown vice president without any public voting process would make the modern Democratic Party a party of hypocrites," the statement declares.

More from BLM:

Democratic Party elites and billionaire donors are attempting to manipulate Black voters by anointing Kamala Harris and an unknown vice president as the new Democratic ticket without a primary vote by the public. This blatant disregard for democratic principles is unacceptable. While the potential outcome of a Harris presidency may be historic, the process to achieve it must align with true democratic values. We have no idea where Kamala Harris stands on the issues, now that she has assumed Joe Biden’s place, and we have no idea of the record of her potential vice president because we don’t even know who it is yet.

BLM also slammed the DNC's decision to change the schedule of 2024 primaries and create "rules that made it almost impossible for non-Biden candidates to appear on the ballot, effectively clearing the field of any challengers to the incumbent president."

In addition, the statement from BLM observed that "[f]ollowing the primary where millions of Black voters weighed in, after one poor debate performance, the DNC Party elites and billionaire donors bullied Joe Biden out of the race."

"We do not live in a dictatorship," stated BLM. "Delegates are not oligarchs. Any attempt to evade or override the will of voters in our primary system—no matter how historic the candidate—must be condemned."

Yep, "Black Lives Matter" is big mad that a black woman became the presumptive nominee of the party with which the organization is deeply aligned.

Timeline of Events



Sunday

•Joe Biden drops out.

•Kamala Harris announces campaign with Biden endorsement.

•Kamala Harris says she is going to work hard to earn the nomination.

•Kamala Harris makes calls to party delegates.



Monday

•Kamala Harris continues making calls to… pic.twitter.com/ZxzyxegZin — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) July 23, 2024

In light of these issues raised by BLM, the organization said it "demands that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) immediately host an informal, virtual snap primary across the country prior to the DNC convention in August" and for the DNC's "Rules Committee to create a process that allows for public participation in the nomination process, not just a nomination by party delegates."

Citing the "unprecedented" nature of the "current political landscape," BLM said the current "moment calls for decisive action to protect the integrity of our democracy and the voices of Black voters."

Ever the victimhood-obsessed spoil-sports, the Marxist organization said it would still "do the hard thing," and "celebrate, and honor the joy many in our community are feeling about Kamala's historic candidacy and path to the nomination—while calling out the undemocratic process and engaging in a vigorous discussion on the issues our community cares about."