Whoopi Goldberg: I Don't Care If Biden Has 'Pooped His Pants' or 'Can't Put a Sentence Together'

As only the ladies of "The View" can, the daytime TV brain trust is scrambling as much — if not more — than other Democrats trying to figure out how to handle President Joe Biden's unceremonious fall from grace within his own party.

Just hours after Biden called into "Morning Joe" on MSNBC to explain — admittedly reading from a list prepared for him to make it through the audio-only appearance — that he's fit to run and serve another four years as president, Whoopi Goldberg offered a unique defense that validated the very real concerns voters have about the commander-in-chief.

"I don't care if he's pooped his pants," the co-host of "The View" said of Biden. "I don't care if he can't put a sentence together," she added in a strange effort to minimize Biden's demonstrated lack of fitness that just recently broke through into mainstream media after more than three years of alarming gaffes and confusion.

Still, Goldberg left the door open to supporting the growing calls from Democrat donors, lawmakers, and others to jettison Biden from the 2024 ticket. "Show me he can't do the job, and then I'll say 'maybe it's time to go,'" Goldberg offered.

Continuing her strange attempt at empathizing with Biden, Goldberg admitted "I have poopy days all the time" and steps "in so much poo you can't even imagine. Now, I'm not running the world, but I don't know anyone who doesn't step in 'stuff' at some point," she continued.

"If he can't do what he needs to do for the second debate," Goldberg fretted about Biden, "I'll join any crew that says 'get rid of him.'" For now, she said "loyalty" is important and she will "stand behind" Biden — unless he keeps having "poopy days" like his spectacularly narrative-upending first debate against former President Donald Trump.

WATCH: