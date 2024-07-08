Here Are the 20 Promises in the Trump-RNC 2024 Platform

The RNC's platform committee adopted the GOP's 2024 platform ahead of next week's national convention in Milwaukee with a heavy focus on America's "serious decline" since 2021 when President Joe Biden took office and inflicted policies that brought "raging inflation, open borders, rampant crime, attacks on our children, and global conflict, chaos, and instability."

The platform dovetails into the themes for each night of the Republican National Convention announced earlier on Monday, as Katie reported, focusing on making America wealthy, safe, strong, and great "once again."

"President Trump’s 2024 Republican Party Platform articulates his vision to Make America Great Again in a way that is concise and digestible for every voter," said Trump Campaign Senior Advisors Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles in a statement accompanying the official platform. "While Joe Biden and Democrats argue about who will be at the top of their ticket and have implemented policies that have raised prices on everyday families, opened the floodgates to migrant crime via wide-open borders, shackled American energy with red tape forced by Washington bureaucrats, and sewn chaos across the world through weak foreign policy, President Trump will Make America Great Again through these America First principles," the two emphasized.

The 2024 platform strikes an optimistic tone reminding that America's history "is filled with the stories of brave men and women who gave everything they had to build America into the Greatest Nation in the History of the World" as "[g]enerations of American Patriots have summoned the American Spirit of Strength, Determination, and Love of Country to overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges." Despite the challenges of the current time, the platform emphasizes that the "American People have proven time and again that we can overcome any obstacle and any force pitted against us."

"[N]ow we are a Nation in SERIOUS DECLINE," the Republican platform warns. "Our future, our identity, and our very way of life are under threat like never before. Today we must once again call upon the same American Spirit that led us to prevail through every challenge of the past if we are going to lead our Nation to a brighter future."

"Like the Heroes who built and defended this Nation before us, we will never give up," the platform pledges on behalf of Republicans. "We will restore our Nation of, by, and for the People. We will Make America Great Again."

"Only President Trump can restore our economy, restore our Southern Border, and restore America’s standing in the world," remarked RNC Chairman Michael Whatley and RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump in a statement issued Monday. "His 2024 Republican Party Platform is a bold roadmap that will undo the devastating damage that Joe Biden’s far-left policies have done to this country, power President Trump to a historic victory in November, and Make America Great Again."

Looking ahead to November, the 2024 platform features "twenty promises" to America that the RNC and Trump campaign say will be accomplished "very quickly" once Trump wins the White House and Republicans win majorities in both chambers of Congress:

SEAL THE BORDER, AND STOP THE MIGRANT INVASION CARRY OUT THE LARGEST DEPORTATION OPERATION IN AMERICAN HISTORY END INFLATION, AND MAKE AMERICA AFFORDABLE AGAIN MAKE AMERICA THE DOMINANT ENERGY PRODUCER IN THE WORLD, BY FAR! STOP OUTSOURCING, AND TURN THE UNITED STATES INTO A MANUFACTURING SUPERPOWER LARGE TAX CUTS FOR WORKERS, AND NO TAX ON TIPS! DEFEND OUR CONSTITUTION, OUR BILL OF RIGHTS, AND OUR FUNDAMENTAL FREEDOMS, INCLUDING FREEDOM OF SPEECH, FREEDOM OF RELIGION, AND THE RIGHT TO KEEP AND BEAR ARMS PREVENT WORLD WAR THREE, RESTORE PEACE IN EUROPE AND IN THE MIDDLE EAST, AND BUILD A GREAT IRON DOME MISSILE DEFENSE SHIELD OVER OUR ENTIRE COUNTRY -- ALL MADE IN AMERICA END THE WEAPONIZATION OF GOVERNMENT AGAINST THE AMERICAN PEOPLE STOP THE MIGRANT CRIME EPIDEMIC, DEMOLISH THE FOREIGN DRUG CARTELS, CRUSH GANG VIOLENCE, AND LOCK UP VIOLENT OFFENDERS REBUILD OUR CITIES, INCLUDING WASHINGTON DC, MAKING THEM SAFE, CLEAN, AND BEAUTIFUL AGAIN. STRENGTHEN AND MODERNIZE OUR MILITARY, MAKING IT, WITHOUT QUESTION, THE STRONGEST AND MOST POWERFUL IN THE WORLD KEEP THE U.S. DOLLAR AS THE WORLD’S RESERVE CURRENCY FIGHT FOR AND PROTECT SOCIAL SECURITY AND MEDICARE WITH NO CUTS, INCLUDING NO CHANGES TO THE RETIREMENT AGE CANCEL THE ELECTRIC VEHICLE MANDATE AND CUT COSTLY AND BURDENSOME REGULATIONS CUT FEDERAL FUNDING FOR ANY SCHOOL PUSHING CRITICAL RACE THEORY, RADICAL GENDER IDEOLOGY, AND OTHER INAPPROPRIATE RACIAL, SEXUAL, OR POLITICAL CONTENT ON OUR CHILDREN KEEP MEN OUT OF WOMEN’S SPORTS DEPORT PRO-HAMAS RADICALS AND MAKE OUR COLLEGE CAMPUSES SAFE AND PATRIOTIC AGAIN SECURE OUR ELECTIONS, INCLUDING SAME DAY VOTING, VOTER IDENTIFICATION, PAPER BALLOTS, AND PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP UNITE OUR COUNTRY BY BRINGING IT TO NEW AND RECORD LEVELS OF SUCCESS